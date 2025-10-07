Portland Dems and Antifa Have ‘Symbiotic Relationship,’ Says Andy Ngo

In Portland, Democrat officials, woke law enforcement, and Antifa domestic terrorists have a “symbiotic relationship” that fuels violence, according to The Post Millennial's Senior Editor Andy Ngo.

Ngo went on Fox News to discuss how in blue cities like Portland and Chicago, “Antifa act as the shock troops and the Democrats in power will run cover for them.” This endangers both residents and federal law enforcement.

Fox showed Portland ICE Director Cammila Wamsley saying that when a crime occurs on the street, like assault, “it takes Portland police a while to respond, or sometimes they don't respond at all. Frustrating. It is frustrating. It's frustrating for us to watch people be attacked on the street and know that we don't have the authority to be able to really step in unless there's some nexus to federal law.”

Fox anchor Trace Gallagher asked, “It's unusual, Andy, is it not, to see where state and federal law enforcement are virtually on separate teams?”

Ngo, who was almost killed by Antifa in Portland in 2020 and yet found himself maltreated by authorities too, answered, “Well, in Portland, where I'm originally from, the Democrats and Antifa have a symbiotic relationship. They both benefit when their political opposition, their shared enemies, conservatives, those who are supportive of President Trump, are silenced, either through violence or intimidation.” With Antifa as “the shock troops” and Democrats to protect them, it is no wonder crime is rampant.

.@MrAndyNgo: Antifa are the shock troops for Democrats pic.twitter.com/ePknW3HczL — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) October 7, 2025

Gallagher then played a clip of Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) illustrating the same crisis there. The alderman said that local and city agencies and the police department are deliberately not taking the actions that are necessary to maintain law and order at the request of Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson. Lopez addressed Johnson, “neighborhoods want to be safe. They want to be free of these issues, and if it takes the federal government to make it happen, so be it.” In reaction, Gallagher said the “mayor in Chicago … would rather hate Trump than protect his residents.”

Former Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff Mark Lamb chimed in to agree that Democrats “care more about the political standpoint than they do actually [about] their people. And Portland is a perfect example of that. And now the laws they've passed in these states, whether it's Portland, Oregon, or whether it's California, that prohibit local law enforcement from working hand in hand with the federal government — this is what the byproduct is.”

Lamb cited a video from Fox’s Bill Melugin, “where they arrested some Antifa soft body, and he was real tough, until he had cuffs on. Then he was crying and shaking.” Deterrence works. Democrat thugs are only brave so long as they believe there will be no consequences. And that is why, Lamb emphasized, “we need local law enforcement to back up our federal partners and put cuffs on people when they're getting out of line.”

Yet Portland City Council member Angelita Morillo actually came out and brazenly gave advice to protesters on how to avoid being tracked and held accountable by law enforcement. “We know that there are more ICE agents on the ground now and that federal surveillance is at an all time high,” she lectured. “So here are some ways that you can protect yourself while organizing for your community. You should get a Faraday cage which blocks the signal from your phone. You should disable fingerprint and facial recognition technology to unlock your phone.”

Far-left @PortlandGov city council member Angelita Morillo, a socialist, posted a video where she gives instructions for how rioters can avoid being identified after committing crimes. The anti-government extremist tells her comrades to buy a burner phone with cash and to use encrypted messaging services for communication of their conspiracies. She tells them to cover their faces completely to circumvent facial identification technology. Morillo recently advocated on behalf of Robert Hoopes, a trans nonbinary violent felony suspect accused of hurling a rock at a federal agent's face at the ICE facility. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) Sep 29, 2025

Morillo then “highly recommend[ed]” buying a burner phone with cash “and using encrypted apps like Signal to communicate with people and having disappearing messages on.” This would seem to make Morillo complicit in the protestors’ illegal activities.

Ngo emphasized that Morillo is not an exception. “The political violence and dysfunction in Portland can be explained in part by the political leadership of individuals like that woman you just showed and others who were in power five years ago during the BLM Antifa riots in Portland that turned deadly, they act literally as co-conspirators for their comrades to engage in violent criminal conspiracies,” Ngo argued. And perhaps it’s time they were charged as such.

