Here's What We Know About the Alleged Palisades Arsonist

Federal Election Commission (FEC) data apparently shows that the man charged with starting the devastating and deadly Pacific Palisades fire in California donated to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

FEC’s database shows that “Rinderknecht, Jonathan” from Los Angeles, Calif., in a Pacific Palisades zip code, donated $2.00 to Democrat fundraising platform ActBlue and $1.00 “EARMARKED FOR BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT.” The sums are paltry, and the person has not yet been confirmed by authorities as the arsonist, but if true, this could indicate Rinderknecht‘s political leanings and confirm what others have posited: that he’s another leftist terrorist — possibly an eco-terrorist.

While Rinderknecht is now residing in Florida and many outlets are referring to him as a Florida man, because that is where he’ll appear in court, he was, in fact, a resident of the Palisades at one time and knew the neighborhood where he is accused of starting this year’s horrendous fire. In fact, based on what authorities said, it appears that he moved to Florida after the fires, possibly to escape suspicion.

ATF’s Kenny Cooper: “Investigators determined that the Palisades fire reported on January 7th was caused by an intentionally set fire…”



pic.twitter.com/EYss12EzPy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 8, 2025

It is unclear from the Justice Department press release how long he lived in Pacific Palisades, but he may have lived there as far back as 2020. If so, that would place him in the area where the “Rinderknecht, Jonathan,” listed by the FEC resided five years ago. The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that the arsonist, Rinderknecht, was working as an Uber driver in Los Angeles at the time he allegedly started the fire. The 2020 FEC entry lists the donor as “not employed.”

Court documents noted that Rinderknecht listened to and watched the rap song “Un Zder, Un The” multiple times before starting the fire. The song’s music video shows the character lighting things on fire, and features lyrics expressive of extreme bitterness.

As my colleague Chris Queen noted, the Palisades fire was the third-most destructive wildfire in Southern California history. The fire killed a dozen people and turned large and prosperous communities into ashes. Even at the time, there were allegations and rumors of arson, so the new arrest is not a complete surprise, except for the media, which spent weeks screaming that the fire was caused by climate change.

Authorities said Jonathan Rinderknecht used ChatGPT to create images that depict a burning forest and crowds fleeing.



Photo: Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli pic.twitter.com/ZHh2yeHBU8 — KNX News 97.1 FM (@knxnews) October 8, 2025

Speaking of lefty lunacy, X users claimed that a Facebook account named “Jon Rinder,” which included anti-Trump and climate alarmist posts, belonged to Rinderknecht. Posts include articles about vegan “meat,” global warming, “climate migration,” plastic in oceans, and claims about Antarctic/Arctic ice melt and rising seas. Rinder also shared a Joe Biden post lying about Trump’s economic record, promoted Kamala Harris’s 2020 campaign claims, posted a California voter registration link and Biden-Harris campaign donation link, touted a Southern Poverty Law Center propaganda piece about “voter suppression,” and mocked Trump voters post-Election Day in 2020. His most recent post was from 2022, and there is no user location on the account. The account has not been definitively linked to the arsonist.

Whatever inspired Jonathan Rinderknecht to become an arsonist, the irreparable damage he wreaked on Southern California remains a charred and sobering reminder of how much mentally ill criminals can mar.

