BREAKING: DOJ Announces Arrest for Palisades Fire

Chris Queen | 1:03 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File

Authorities have made an arrest in the devastating Palisades fire, which burned tens of thousands of acres and killed 12 people in Los Angeles in January. CNN reports:

Florida resident Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, is facing a federal charge of destruction of property by means of fire, according to Bill Essayli, the acting US attorney for Southern California.

“The investigation into the Palisades Fire of January 2025 was lengthy, complex and, as I mentioned, extremely thorough,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The fire started on January 7 and ended up as the third-most destructive wildfire in Southern California history. Authorities had suspected that arson was the cause.

Rinderknecht faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and potentially up to 20 years. According to the Department of Justice, he generated images of a burning city on ChatGPT.

Rinderknecht also made false statements when law enforcement questioned him.

This is a developing story, and we'll have more information as it becomes available.

