VIDEO: Gold’s Gym Just Canceled Real Woman for Standing Up to Naked Man

It seems like just two weeks ago [Steve, it was just two weeks ago —Editor] that I warned PJ Media VIP subscribers that "you only think the trans crisis is over," and here we are today with yet another real woman getting shoved aside for a man with delusions of glandeur.

I might not have bothered with some anonymous source out of Los Angeles, but we've got videos — yes, that's videos, plural — of the whole, disgusting affair at a Gold's Gym in Los Angeles.

The unnamed woman was obviously furious after a man only barely pretending to be a woman invaded the women's locker room while she was fully disrobed.

Our heroine confronted the man, and admittedly caused a bit of a scene in the lobby, but hear me out: THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT'S SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN WHEN A MAN WAVES HIS PENIS AROUND IN THE WOMEN'S ROOM.

With my need to shout now out of the way, here's what happened. Instead of showing the penis-waving predator the door with all necessary force, Gold's Gym kicked out the woman — and even canceled her membership.

"Cancel culture isn't real," they said. "It's all in your mind," they told me.

Let's get to those videos.

There's some language coming up. If you're easily offended, maybe you'll want to skip these clips. But if you're entertained by some righteous anger, colorfully expressed, you really can't hit the Play button soon enough.

OMG. The woman that confronted a MAN who invaded the FEMALE locker room was KICKED OUT of @GoldsGym and had HER membership revoked after bringing it to the attention of the staff.



Why are women getting banned for wanting to protect themselves???pic.twitter.com/NWfaJeDJGA https://t.co/Coq6ivi9wb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2025

"Grown men with big d**** in the women's locker room" seems like something they should put outside on the Gold's Gym sign. Just to give the ladies a hint of what's waiting for them. But the thing is, it appears that only one woman had the — you know — to speak up and defend the women's space at Gold's.

Were the others OK with this? All of them? Or have they been cowed into submission by the patriarchy progressive woke culture?

The Patriarchy™ is here to defend your privacy, ladies.

Once our anonymous heroine got to her car and had a chance to calm down a bit, she recorded more reflective thoughts.

Woman at a Gold's Gym in Los Angeles FURIOUS after a man pretending to be a woman invaded the FEMALE locker room while she was naked.



"It's really hurtful. Like, how are you gonna say you wanna be a woman, or that you are a woman, but you don't give a f*ck how women feel?... Why… pic.twitter.com/oxUJ9RtpMe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2025

How many other women have had the same experience, but just kept quiet — not to mention their Gold's membership? I hope all of them take a few minutes to watch those last two videos.

(Clips courtesy of the invaluable LibsOfTikTok.)

Now I'd like to introduce you to the dude that Gold's would rather have in the women's locker room than actual woman.

THIS is the man who invaded the women's locker room at a Gold's Gym in LA.



After gym goers confronted him, @GoldsGym kicked the WOMAN out.



He even walks right back into the women's bathroom again. UNREAL.pic.twitter.com/Av0QHvr5sh https://t.co/Coq6ivi9wb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2025

In the immortal words of Austin Powers, "That's a man, baby."

I understand that trendy ironic phrasing requires me to introduce my next statement with "I'm sorry, but…," but I just don't have the willpower to summon even an ironic "sorry" for this predatory creature. So here’s what needs saying, without apology: A halter top, some cheap jewelry, and an androgynous hairstyle doth not maketh woman. Plus there's that big, swinging d***.

And if manners truly do maketh man, this guy needs to be taught some — in whatever way seems most efficient and effective.

Instead, Gold's Gym taught him that his kind of behavior isn't merely tolerated, but encouraged.

So ladies, stay away from Gold's Gym and remember these wise words from your friendly neighborhood VodkaPundit: Just because we're past Peak Woke doesn't mean that Woke is over.

