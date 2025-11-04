Londonistan and the Death of Tolerance

Everything in the United Kingdom is far more diverse than it used to be, largely because a small number of elitists decided that's the way things ought to be — but a majority of actual pasty white Britons might finally have had enough.

Advertisement

"New research published by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) has revealed that while Americans are more socially conservative," GB News reported, "their UK counterparts prefer a tougher approach to immigration and are more anxious over the declining proportion of the white population in their own society."

What's remarkable about the study is that somehow 51% of Brits managed not to get pummeled into submission by the country's all-pervasive Diversity Machine.

While the study was released in March and managed to fly under my radar, more recent stories give it new urgency.

The New York Post reported back in August that the nation that first kindled notions of liberty now "sees up to 30 people a day arrested for petty offenses such as retweets and cartoons" on social media. But free speech arrests are only for the non-sufficiently diverse. If you or your parents came from some Islamic nation, and you want to don a black mask, wave some sort of Islamic flag, and take to the streets chanting, "This is OUR country," the authorities are A-OK with that.

The BBC — which is paid for with TV tax levies and doesn't have to concern itself with little things like whether people actually like its idea of "popular" entertainment — is a yuge gear in the UK's Diversity Machine, pumping out one diversity agit-prop show after another. It's so bad that Disney just pulled its financial support for the six-decade-old Doctor Who sci-fi franchise that had grown too woke for Disney.

Advertisement

Too. Woke. For. Disney.

As Deadline reported last week, "What was conceived as a plan to Marvel-ize the franchise did not translate into a big bang. Instead, the partnership has died with a whimper, with Disney not even putting out a statement to mark its passing."

Since Tony Blair and his New Labour government opened the floodgates almost 30 years ago, London is now 40% foreign-born. While the city remains nominally British, large parts of it simply aren’t. That Islamic march I mentioned above happened in London's Whitechapel district, where Muslims outnumber Christians by more than two to one, 43% to 18%.

Successive governments — and whether they were Conservative or Labour did not matter — kept the floodgates open. Britons never asked for all this diversity, but they got it, anyway.

One response has been the popular growth of the right-populist Reform UK Party. Reform tends to be a little too pro-Putin for my tastes, but correcting Britain's domestic problems is a far higher priority than whether Reform leader Nigel Farage played footsie with the Kremlin 10 or 15 years ago.

UK authorities responded to Reform's growth with a series of investigations, seemingly meant to snuff it out.

With all that going on, you can imagine my pleasant shock this morning to learn that, according to a "ground-breaking" study, "the UK public tends to hold more liberal views on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage than their American peers, they have a more conservative approach on immigration and are less likely to see diversity as a strength."

Advertisement

"Those living in the UK are more likely to report a hardline stance on matters of immigration, diversity, and demographic change," the report continued, and only 49% agree that "openness to people from around the world is essential to national identity," or that "diversity strengthens their society."

In other words, just over half the British public —despite huge numbers of foreign imports — has not yet been crushed into submission by the Diversity Machine.

Here's the bad news: You gotta pump those numbers up; those are rookie numbers.

I can't help but think that something bad is coming to Britain because that's what happens when elites long ignore the will of the people. And in Britain, "the people" is a definition that the elites keep changing.

Recommended: Profiles in Courage, Democratic Edition: Hakeem Jeffries’ Vanishing Backbone

Want more of the unvarnished truth? Get exclusive columns, podcasts, and video live chats with your PJ Media VIP membership — now 74% off during our Schumer Shutdown event.