DEAL WITH THE DEVIL: UK Muslim Tells UK Progressive This Brutal Truth

"No we're not" was one UK Muslim's curt response to a well-meaning lefty's assurance that "We’re on the same side, bruv."

The moment was caught on video at a street protest in east London this weekend, where Islamic marchers insisted, "This is our country." The protest was more like a counterprotest against a protest that never happened, because Keir Starmer's Labour government often acts as though Britain is indeed an Islamic country.

This is where things get complicated, right before they get funny, which comes a short (?) while before the inevitable bloodshed.

So bear with me here.

The "far-right" UK Independence Party (UKIP) planned for a Saturday protest in London's Whitechapel district to “reclaim Whitechapel from the Islamists." According to a 2021 census, 43% of Whitechapel is Muslim, 26% no religion, and just 18% Christian.

But British authorities used the Public Order Act to forbid the UKIP march.

Commander Nick John, who is in charge of the public order policing operation in London this weekend, said, “Tower Hamlets has the largest percentage of Muslim residents anywhere in the UK and the prospect of this protest taking place in the heart of the borough has been the cause of significant concern locally."

"It is our assessment that there is a realistic prospect of serious disorder," he added.

Well, Whitechapel got a little disorder anyway, when Muslim counterprotestors — many of them masked — held their own march, complete with prayers to Allah, and chants such as "This is our country." Judging by who is officially allowed to do what in the streets, they likely have a point.

Accompanying the Muslim marchers were hanger-on lefty organizations such as Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), the socialist Counterfire group, Antifa (of course), and the Socialist Workers Party (SWP).

It was a member of one of those groups who heard the chants of "This is our country," and responded with, "There’s no need for that. We’re on the same side, bruv."

Yeah, right up until the the UK's Islamic colonizers establish the Caliphate of al-Britāniyā.

I wish I were kidding, and I hope I'm wrong. But I'm far from the only person who looks at Britain's meek and shrinking Christian faith, compares it to the country's growing and increasingly bold Muslim community, and sees a dire future for once-Great Britain.

And the joke, unfunny as it is, is on the lefties who imagine themselves as allies with Islam.

"The left really doesn’t understand that they are going to be slaughtered when they have outlived their usefulness," Wall Street Mav posted to X on Saturday — and the irony should be anything but lost on them.

The revolution always eats its own, and it's the "soft" elements that get marched to the guillotine, find themselves with their backs up against the proverbial wall, or are forced to dig their own mass graves.

Look no further back than 1979, when Ruhollah Khomeini led an alliance of well-meaning lefty reformers and hardcore Islamists who toppled the Shah of Iran. The Islamists are still in charge, nearly 50 years later — and the last time you really heard from a reformer in Iran, a regime assassin put a bullet through her neck. Russia's Bolsheviks did the same to the Mensheviks, just as the French Republic devolved into the Reign of Terror.

If lefties knew enough about their own history to understand their fates, they'd be conservatives.

