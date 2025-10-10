The Upside of Losing: Why NOT Winning the Nobel Peace Prize Is One of Donald Trump’s Greatest Victories

Hey, yesterday we told you point-blank that this would happen. For all the hype, lobbying, and breathless anticipation, Donald Trump never had a prayer of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. Those Oslo eggheads would rather gouge their own eyeballs out with corkscrews than give “literally Hitler” their most prestigious political award.

Even after “literally Hitler” singlehandedly brought the war-savaged Middle East to the precipice of peace!

But that’s okay. As the Babylon Bee noted, we still got our happy ending:

Hitler Brings Peace To Israel https://t.co/ct4Yl9t4qS pic.twitter.com/gOAspEsAok — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 9, 2025

Awards aren’t living, breathing entities; they’re inanimate objects, subject to the whims and wishes of their masters. In the case of the Nobel Peace Prize, it’s a political prop — a tool for powerless, neutered, ineffective European elites to act like bigshots on the global stage.

It’s not an award that celebrates what you’ve done. If it was, Donald Trump — who’s now on the verge of his FIFTH peace deal in the Middle East alone! — would’ve won it years ago.

Furthermore, if it were based on actual accomplishments, Barack Obama certainly wouldn’t have won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for (checks notes) “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy between peoples.”

(Translation: “Nice speeches.”)

But the political posturing and puffed-out European chests are only half of it. The rest of the equation is all about the deployment of the only kind of power Europe has left: soft power.

In the Bloomberg article, “World Awaits Blowback at the Nobel Slips from Trump’s Hands,” there was a curious acknowledgement buried 25+ paragraphs down:

The world will still be bracing for how Trump processes losing out. An early test will be the president’s planned trip in the coming days to Egypt and Israel to celebrate the peace deal. Without the luster of a Nobel, the US president may lose interest during the critical first days of implementing the accord. Equally, with US forces massed in the Caribbean off Venezuela, there is no Peace Prize that might cause Trump to hold back. [emphasis added]

And there you have it, boys and girls: Bloomberg buried the lede that unmasks the scam.

As Americans, we approach the world with the can-do bravado of a superpower. Sometimes, that gets us in trouble (cough, Iraq War, cough). But it’s who we are.

To paraphrase the Gipper, we are masters of destiny — not victims of fate. From walking on the moon to kicking (the real, actual) Hitler’s arsch in World War II, America is a nation of dreamers, deliverers, and doers. Once we decide to do something, one way or another, it’s gonna get done.

Bet against us at your own peril.

Western Europeans don’t think like that. They’re anti-Viagra: A weak, flaccid collection of guilt-ridden countries, still limply hanging their heads in shame for the (many) sins of colonialism, imperialism, and racism.

History has taught them that taking bold, decisive action almost never works out, national self-interest leads to war, and it’s safer to stay on the sidelines and deliver nice-sounding speeches that echo the group consensus: global warming will destroy the planet, racism is the root cause of global injustice, capitalism is unfair and evil, blah-blah-blah.

And so, the Europeans rely on a series of diplomatic “carrots and sticks” to influence the handful of countries that actually matter — the Nobel Peace Prize included.

It’s both a stick and a carrot.

The “prestige” of the award is the carrot. It’s a way to elevate the status of the causes and people they support, while also jabbing the eyeballs of those they despise, which is why, between 2000 and 2010, an astonishing number of Nobel Peace Prize winners were directly hostile to Europe’s previous “literally Hitler,” that evil and dastardly George W. Bush: The United Nations, Kofi Annan, Jimmy Carter, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mohamed ElBaradei, Al Gore, Barack Obama. All of ‘em were Peace Prize winners!

(What a coincidence, eh?)

But the stick is a huge part of it, too.

Once you win the Nobel Peace Prize, you’re a member of their club. You go to their dinners, listen to their speeches, and become a representative of their organization. You no longer just speak for yourself; you also speak for them.

And the opposite is also true: They feel entitled to speak for you.

So, on one hand, I fully understand why President Trump sought the award:

If you wanna know what makes our MAGA Man tick, his Nobel aspirations provide an intriguing glimpse of his psyche: Donald Trump is a hyper-competitive dude with an insatiable desire to win at… everything. And if the Nobel Peace Prize is one way to keep score, you better believe he wants to win at that, too. If this surprises you, then you never really understood Donald Trump. About 20 years ago, I was in Boston for a celebrity poker tournament with the players, coaches, and ownership of the New England Patriots. No real money was involved; it was 100% for charity. But when Tom Brady busted out, he was so frickin’ angry that he refused to give our emcee an exit interview. Hyper-competitive people want to win at everything. It’s how their brains are hardwired.

But I’m glad he didn’t win.

Imagine the PR fallout if Trump won: We’d have 24 hours of celebration (plus furious condemnation and/or teeth-gnashing from everyone on the left). And the gala where President Trump received the trophy would be lots of fun, too.

It'd be a cool photo-op.

But over the long term, his critics on the left would use the award as a noose around his neck — tugging, strangling, and shaming him for “disgracing” such a prestigious honor. There’d be talk about him being the first-ever Peace Prize recipient to have his award revoked. And every other Nobel winner — no matter the category — would have an elevated profile to air their angry, unrepentant anti-American grievances.

They’d use it to wield leverage over our country.

Addition by subtraction is a very real thing. Today, NOT winning the Nobel Peace Prize is one of President Trump’s greatest victories, because it reinforces how empty, shallow, and meaningless the Nobel Committee is.

Donald Trump isn’t diminished; they are. He’s grown even larger while their carrots and sticks keep shrinking.

Good riddance to bad European rubbish.

