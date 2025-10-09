Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize Already!

There’s a silliness to Mr. Trump’s courtship of Mr. Nobel’s hardware. It’s a bit like Tom Brady lobbying to be named Frito-Lay’s “Player of the Month” in September: Donald Trump the president of the United States of America — the most powerful man on the planet!

Meanwhile, between 1994 and 2009, those Oslo eggheads bestowed Nobel Peace Prizes on such super-geniuses as Yasser Arafat, Kofi Annan, Jimmy Carter, Al Gore, and Barack Obama, even though none of ‘em ended a single war! But that’s okay, because their hearts (and politics) were in the right place.

The Nobel Peace Prize is basically a participation trophy for progressives.

Question: So why does Donald Trump even care about those dorks in Oslo?

Answer: Because he’s Donald Trump!

This is who he is.

If you wanna know what makes our MAGA Man tick, his Nobel aspirations provide an intriguing glimpse of his psyche: Donald Trump is a hyper-competitive dude with an insatiable desire to win at… everything. And if the Nobel Peace Prize is one way to keep score, you better believe he wants to win at that, too.

If this surprises you, then you never really understood Donald Trump.

About 20 years ago, I was in Boston for a celebrity poker tournament with the players, coaches, and ownership of the New England Patriots. No real money was involved; it was 100% for charity.

But when Tom Brady busted out, he was so frickin’ angry that he refused to give our emcee an exit interview.

Hyper-competitive people want to win at everything. It’s how their brains are hardwired.

The beauty of capitalism is that it channels our competitive impulses in socially beneficial ways. Businesses that offer better services or superior value outcompete those that don’t. Free people — trading freely — is the essence of free markets.

And today in the White House, there’s an American president with a capitalist mindset, determined to end the “Forever Wars” raging all over the Earth. For President Trump, he “wins” when the guns are silenced — when the swords of war are beaten into plowshares — and, at long last, peace finally flourishes.

It’s the healthiest, most Christlike use of U.S. foreign policy in our lifetime.

Which is why there’s not a snowball’s chance in Hades that Donald Trump will receive the Nobel Peace Prize: zero, zilch, nada, none. (My best guess: It’ll go to Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. That’s the kind of inoffensive, symbolic gesture that the European elites find irresistible.)

According to a Nobel preview piece by The Times:

On Polymarket, a platform where cryptocurrency investors can bet on a wide range of events, punters had implied only a 2 per cent probability that Trump will win, although that rose to 6 per cent on Thursday morning, after news of the Israel-Hamas deal. […] One European official said it was “unthinkable” that Trump would win. “The committee is of course as independent as it can be given that it’s composed of previous parliamentarians, but a prize to Trump would result in a popular call for closing the whole thing down,” the source said.

Meanwhile, President Trump stands at the precipice of the impossible: Peace in the Middle East! And if you combine his recent efforts with his first term accomplishments, this is his fifth peace deal in that war-scarred region: Previously, he signed deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Imagine that: Middle Eastern countries are now shaking hands with each other — instead of shaking down Uncle Sam!

It contrasts quite stunningly with the Nobel Prize committee’s explanation for giving Barack Obama the award in 2009: “for [Obama’s] extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

Translation: “Obama gave nice-sounding speeches.”

Even though he didn’t actually accomplish anything!

But that’s the purpose of the Nobel Peace Prize: It’s a trophy for talkers, not doers. They’d rather praise a speech than a ceasefire.

Obama won the Peace Prize for wanting peace. Trump got impeached for achieving it. (Today on Reddit, MSNBC, and TikTok: “Here’s why peace in the Middle East is really a bad thing.”) That pretty much tells you all you need to know.

So yeah, I totally get why Donald Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. And I fully understand why he deserves it.

But he doesn’t need it. The opposite is true: it needs him.

Trump makes peace; the Nobel Committee makes excuses. And in the process, it diminished itself and its own credibility, rendering the award meaningless.

After last night’s historic announcement, President Trump has no use for Oslo: It’s not that he doesn’t deserve the Nobel — it’s that the Nobel doesn’t deserve him.

