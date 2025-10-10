Wyoming Teen Reveals Shocking Truth About How Her School Treats Her TPUSA Chapter

Kylie Wall, a senior at Natrona County High School in Wyoming, says her school treats her Turning Point USA Club America chapter unfairly and blocks them from engaging in activities other clubs freely enjoy.

As you can imagine, Republicans across the state are furious — and rightly so. How often do we hear stories about public schools indoctrinating young people with the LGBTQ agenda in a twisted attempt to normalize sexual deviance?

How about teachers preaching anti-American sentiment or rewriting history to paint the Founding Fathers as nothing more than racist slave owners? Many educators also bash Trump during class or slip their bias into quizzes and homework. Yet somehow, students exploring conservatism get punished for expressing themselves or thinking independently.

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Wall said school administrators have targeted her TPUSA Club America chapter. Staff members tore down posters that the group hung in the hallways.

State Sen. Rachel Rodriguez Williams, chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, accused school leaders of trampling the club’s free speech rights. “At best, NCHS administrators chill the protected speech of students, which is unacceptable,” she said. “At worst, they systematically silence student speech and activities on and off campus, which is indefensible.”

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus filed a public records request demanding all communications sent to or from Natrona County High School Principal Aaron Wilson containing the phrases “Club America” or “Turning Point USA.”

On Thursday, Wall said she worries about equal treatment, freedom of speech, and student rights under district policy and the federal Equal Access Act. That law requires federally funded schools to provide equal opportunities for all student groups.

“As students, we simply want fair treatment,” she explained. “We want our voices respected and the same opportunities given to other clubs. We look forward to finding a resolution that upholds district policy and students’ constitutional rights.”

Wall started the Club America chapter after someone assassinated TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk in September. The young political activist said school officials have blocked her group from holding public meetings off campus. Administrators also refused to discipline staff who tore down the club’s advertisements.

“Approved Club America flyers keep disappearing because staff remove them, and some teachers mock our club and its members,” Wall said. “Despite our reports, the administration hasn’t acted, creating a hostile environment for students who hold different viewpoints.”

The Natrona County School District responded to Wall’s accusations by noting it recognizes two Club America chapters — one at Natrona County High School and another at Kelly Walsh High School.

“These student-led clubs welcome any high schoolers interested in learning about government, civic responsibility, and active citizenship,” the district said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “All club meetings are student-run and take place on campus. We continue to encourage students across all schools to collaborate in many different ways.”

Rodriguez Williams reminded administrators that “students don’t shed their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse door.” She added, “We’re disgusted that staff would tear down posters for Club America, but we’re filled with hope because of these patriotic students’ courage and poise.”

The Daily Wire also reported that school officials blocked Wall’s chapter from meeting with another local Turning Point USA club, banned them from attending an off-campus banquet hosted by the Wyoming Family Alliance, and ordered Wall not to do interviews about the club without the principal present.

“Our club wasn’t allowed to attend a community event hosted by the Wyoming Family Alliance, even though other student groups — including sports teams and Key Club — attend similar off-campus activities,” Wall said. “That double standard limits our ability to participate equally in civic life.”

In a disturbing “Big Brother” twist, school officials told Wall she can’t discuss the chapter without direct administrative supervision — not even on her own time. Of course, students in other organizations face no such gag order.

This blatant overreach violates the club’s right to free speech. These kids deserve the same freedom of expression as everyone else at the school. The left’s stranglehold on public education is slipping, and their fear shows in these desperate attempts to silence dissent.

Kudos to this young woman for standing firm in the truth.

