'Daily Show' Host Booed by Audience After Saying Trump Should Get Nobel Peace Prize

The audience booed comedian Josh Johnson, part-time host of Comedy Central’s Daily Show, on Thursday evening after he suggested President Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

The deal ended the two-year conflict between the two parties and led to the planned release of the 48 hostages that the terrorist organization still holds captive.

“That’s right: A peace deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas, and it’s based on the framework Donald Trump proposed, which means another thing you almost never hear — and I can’t believe I’m saying this — I gotta give Donald Trump some props here,” Johnson said at the start of his monologue. “It doesn’t happen a lot. In fact, I can only think of this, the COVID vaccine, and ‘Home Alone 2.’”

“Don’t get me wrong — this is astonishing, because if this peace holds, it means the guy who couldn’t stop a fight between Gary Busey and Meat Loaf brokered peace in the Middle East,” he wisecracked.

Of course, Johnson couldn't allow Trump to fully have his moment in the sun, going on to say the president also "did a big portion of the war."

“Either way, this is a reason to celebrate. And look, if this deal holds, maybe we should give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize," Johnson suggested, leading to a series of boos from the audience. “Or, and you won’t like this either, we let him burn the Epstein files. He only gets one, but he gets to pick.”

Unsurprisingly, the Nobel Committee snubbed President Trump and instead awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado. The left just cannot bring itself to give this man the respect he's clearly earned.

The committee ignored years of calls from world leaders, public figures, and lawmakers urging them to honor the president, many of whom argued, “No leader has done more for peace than him.”

Joel Pollak of Breitbart News made a great case for Trump being worthy of the prize, saying:

Trump achieved a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas terrorist group, with the participation of several regional Arab and Muslim nations, literally the week that the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded. He has also brokered peace deals between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; between Armenia and Azerbaijan; and stopped wars between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, plus Thailand and Cambodia.

The Israeli Defense Force announced Friday that the Gaza ceasefire took effect.

Leftists let their irrational hatred for Trump blind them. Despite his historic accomplishments, they refuse to acknowledge him. They simply cannot look past partisan politics and honor a man who helped end a war and save thousands of lives.

What good does it do for us as a nation to continually assume the worst in those we disagree with politically? Are we truly individuals who are dedicated to a set of values and principles, or just members of our favorite politicians' fan club?

Finding common ground is essential to the unification of a deeply divided people. Part of finding that common ground is being willing to see past the partisan divide when someone from the opposite side does something honorable and praiseworthy. Democrats choosing to praise Trump for this accomplishment would be a balm to a wounded country.

