The ‘No Kings’ Protesters Are Even Dumber Than You Thought

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the “No Kings” protests that swept the country this past weekend, it’s that astroturf doesn’t grow itself. The left may preach about grassroots democracy, but these protests were as phony as the investigation of the cocaine found in the White House back in 2023.

Advertisement

We already know the “No Kings” protests weren’t organic. They were orchestrated and financed by the same left-wing machine that’s been manufacturing outrage against Trump since his first term. As PJ Media previously reported, participants were organized and trained by well-funded activist groups with clear political agendas. These weren’t spontaneous gatherings of concerned citizens—they were a carefully choreographed production designed to create the illusion of a grassroots revolt against President Trump.

Yet despite all the training and cash poured into this massive operation, the ringleaders forgot to cover one crucial detail: what exactly the protesters were protesting.

Because they had no clue.

Turning Point USA’s Caroline Joyous asked “No Kings” protesters why they thought Trump endangered their freedom, but none offered substantive answers.

🚨 WOMAN AT 'NO KINGS': How has President Trump put your freedom in jeopardy?



MAN: I wouldn't say MY freedom...



WOMAN: So why are you here?



MAN: 😶😶

---

WOMAN: How has President Trump put your freedom in jeopardy?



LIBERAL: I think, um, he has done so, by....sorry.



ANOTHER… pic.twitter.com/iyrsRydZzQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

A woman protesting Trump was left speechless when asked to name her main reason for demonstrating. After fumbling for an answer and saying she disagreed with “a lot of decisions,” she abruptly ended the interview, admitting it wasn’t “appropriate” for her to continue.

Advertisement

When asked why she was out there, her answer was succinct and compelling.



(Frankiescales) pic.twitter.com/AXNOC642gI — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 19, 2025

A woman in a pink frog costume claimed she was protesting Trump over fears of losing free speech rights, while a man in a green frog costume said they were united against Trump but couldn’t explain what he had actually done to spark their protest.

🚨#BREAKING: Two "No Kings" protestors in frog costumes were interviewed by the news in Charlotte NC asking what they were protesting for.



Neither could give a coherent answer.



"We're worried we are gonna lose and we are here, to prove like, we don't wanna lose that right..." pic.twitter.com/6JaqlcAPT0 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 18, 2025

With the protests being called “No Kings,” one might think protestors would be able to answer the question of how Trump is acting like a king.

Guess again.

Attendees at the “No Kings” protest were asked how President Trump is acting like a king. Check out some of the responses!



Thoughts? ⬇️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jNF0NcVrrp — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) October 20, 2025

And there's more:

EMBARRASING! No Kings Protestor has NO clue what he's talking about. pic.twitter.com/oXYPMZ6Qld — Fabian 🇺🇸 (@politicalfabian) October 20, 2025

The irony is impossible to ignore. These self-anointed “defenders of democracy” marched through the streets screaming about tyranny, yet not one of them could explain what they were actually protesting. The “No Kings” crowd wasn’t fighting for a cause—they were performing one. It was pure theater, another emotional tantrum dressed up as political courage.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Could This Torpedo Mamdani’s Campaign?

When all was said and done, the protests achieved nothing beyond a few viral clips and glowing headlines from a sympathetic media. Once again, the left proved it can summon crowds to “resist” without ever telling them what they’re resisting. Maybe next time, the professional organizers behind these astroturf spectacles should spend less time on the costume coordination and more time handing out talking points. Because when that many people can be so easily manipulated into wasting a Saturday shouting about something they don’t understand, it’s not a movement—it’s a symptom of just how deep the indoctrination runs.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, but we can’t let them spin their way out of it.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.