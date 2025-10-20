The Party of 'Inclusion' Just Told Winsome Earle-Sears to Go Back Where She Didn't Come From

Can you imagine letting your hate consume you so much that you would shout something racist at a politician you don’t agree with — and potentially embarrass your son at his football game? That didn’t bother Scott Pogorelc.

At the James Madison University football game on Saturday, Pogorelc shouted at Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R-Va.), who is the GOP nominee in Virginia’s race for governor, to “Go back to Haiti” and called her a “traitor.” And someone caught the racist dolt on camera.

Classy, amirite? For the record, Earle-Sears was born in Jamaica, not Haiti, and she’s an American citizen.

Pogorelc is also the father of one of JMU’s players. His son is a senior offensive lineman, and regardless of his politics, I can’t help but think that James Pogorelc might think that his dad is embarrassing.

Pogorelc is a profligate donor to Virginia Democrats, as is his wife, Patricia. He made multiple donations to Abigail Spanberger, Earle-Sears’ opponent, when Spanberger ran for Congress in 2020. He also donated to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) — you know, the guy who tried to tell us that our rights come from government, not God.

But here’s the kicker: Pogorelc works for Zeta Associates, a division of Lockheed Martin, and works on Department of War and Air Force contracts. We can only assume that he has high security clearance — but should he?

For her part, Earle-Sears reacted to the news with the same grit and grace that characterizes her.

I thought Democrats were supposed to love everyone… and just to be clear, I’m Jamaican. But I have nowhere to go back to — because America is my home. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ak3qL95ror — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 19, 2025

I’ve been called names no one should ever hear, and I’ve watched people hold racist signs meant to shame me. And because I have an R next to my name, few care.



But I am no victim. Words won’t break me, and they won’t stop this campaign.



We are going to win. 🇺🇸 — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 19, 2025

It’s not the first time we’ve seen racist behavior toward Earle-Sears. In August, when she spoke at a school board meeting, a protester held up a sign suggesting that Earle-Sears should have to use a segregated water fountain because the lieutenant governor doesn’t believe that transgender people should be able to use whichever bathroom they prefer.

“Ever since that racist old white leftist woman in Northern Virginia held up a sign that said if Winsome Sears wouldn't allow men into girls' spaces and sports then she couldn't use the whites water fountain, we have been shocked to see that she was not just a singular incident and that in fact, even modern day Virginia Democrats have not changed their racist stripes,” said my friend and Twitchy colleague, Sam J. “Even a little bit.”

“And the fact they're so open with it, that they aren't even a teeny tiny bit worried about repercussions for what they say out loud, says so much about their party and ain't none of it any good,” she added.

Dig into the NOVA Campaigns X thread to see how deep this guy’s Democratic ties go. Then ask yourself: How can leftists continue to call conservatives racist?

The Left’s “tolerance” just told Winsome Sears to go back where she didn’t come from.

