MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

They said "No Kings," but just today I saw picked up my suit from Cleaner King, bought a new SSD from Kingston Technology, and squeezed in a rerun of the King of Queens, which has like twice as many nobles just in the title.

Our lefty friends aren't very good at this stuff.

That's about all I have on a Sunday evening following a Saturday night of staying up too late, talking too much, and putting a serious dent in a bottle of brandy whilst solving the world's problems.

Seriously, they should listen to me more often.

Anyway, we'll see our VIPeeps at 3 p.m. Eastern for all the usual shenanigans.

If you aren't already part of the 5OS VIP Gold family, now is the time during the Schumer Shutdown 74% off (!!!) promotion. Just use POTUS47 at checkout.

