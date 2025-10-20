Rain, Tear Gas > Violent 'No Kings' Militants Outside Portland ICE HQ

The "King" Trump administration engaged in some major league trolling to counter Saturday's "No Kings" protest march in Portland and around the country. Vying for top "honors" was when the Department of Homeland Security released a mug shot announcing the arrest of a Portland area illegal alien predatory kid diddler at the very moment the protest was stepping off.

Advertisement

The message was clear: Look who this coven of weirdos is rooting for.

ICE Portland officers apprehended CHILD PREDATOR Mexican criminal alien Junior Gerardo Rios Valerio.



In addition to his 2024 conviction for SEXUALLY ABUSING A MINOR, he also OVERSTAYED HIS VISA. pic.twitter.com/IOtGhy2mcN — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 18, 2025

And the word went out. As I reported in West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops, Antifa sent out a message to infiltrate the "No Kings" stroll in Portland's Waterfront Park and gather violence-friendly fellow travelers to make the short walk to block the driveway at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters. And, as night follows day, or dim follows bulb, hundreds of protesters showed up to shut down ICE Saturday afternoon and evening, out of several thousand people who gathered downtown.

Related: Antifa Texas ICE Snipers Arrested for Terrorism and Tied to 'No Kings' Protest

Violence was predicted, expected, and desired by the leftists gathered.

Hours later, the pivotal moment came at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters, where the hundreds of belligerents showed up, blocked the facility, and eventually were showered with Portland rain and tear gas. Suddenly, the "No Kings" protest came to its ignominious end.

Why did the feds deploy gas?

Things got quite spicy as the violence-friendly post-"No Kings" crowd joined the dozens of regulars at the neighborhood where the ICE facility sits. The violence-friendly voyeurs filled the area like slowly rising flood waters. Soon, hundreds of people blocked the street. Boring chanting, bullhorns, amplified screeching sound effects, and profane language, which would make even Hunter Biden blush, commenced. The neighbors absolutely adored abhorred it.

Advertisement

Protesters aligned themselves on the blue line marking the change from city property to federal property. This area was to be kept clear. Protesters made sure the area was clogged with angry men and women, ensuring that no vehicles could come or go. ICE agents were largely trapped, which was the plan—and whether with its Teletubby costumed, strapped, terrorists or roller skaters—blocking the driveway is always the plan.

THREAD: (PORTLAND) Explosions, Massive Tear Gas, Stand Off, Inflatable Characters rave and more at second NO KINGS protest that gathered outside ICE Detention Center 10.18.25 pic.twitter.com/bKZWaNqHRT — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 19, 2025

Throwing a munition at federal officers is a felony. If that one guy at the 32-second mark isn't already in custody or under surveillance, I would be surprised.

I believe in protest. I believe in free speech. But throwing munitions and blocking federal agents from doing their jobs is neither. It's coercion at the least and terrorism at the worst. Plus, I'm reliably told that people trespassing onto federal property — whether a person knows it or not — is an offense punishable by sitting in solitary confinement for months on end while waiting for a court date. The decisions of the entire robe-wearing coven of D.C. District Court judges attest to that.

My friend HunnyBadgerMom, C.K. Bouferrache, took this video, which marked the last 3:47 of the protest outside of ICE.

I was sitting poised on this mark on Bouferrache's livestream on my Adult in the Room Podcast livestream on this moment on Saturday night and was ready to show it when all of a sudden her livestream went dark.

Advertisement

Related: First Arrests Hint at How Billions in California Homeless $$$ Vanished Without a Trace on Gavin's Watch

The tear gassing had commenced.

The last few minutes we were at ICE last night when they dispersed the crowd with multiple volleys of tear gas. pic.twitter.com/rTaNrR9eBK — C.K. Bouferrache aka Honeybadgermom (@hunnybadgermom) October 20, 2025

There are several things to note in the above video.

Note that the furries, aka the Teletubbies, are in the front to confront the federal officers clearing the space. This is for their pallywood-like PR videos to demonstrate how passive and docile these furry little creatures are. Those are the dead-enders, the true believers, however.

Some of the officers sport blue lights on their helmets, others have red, and another tranche wears green lights. The federal officers wear two colors: khaki green and solid blue uniforms. It's unclear, but it looks like a couple of the officers maybe carrying cameras. Officers on the roof of the ICE building record and keep overwatch.

At 1:02, someone has trained a laser dot on the helmet and leg of an officer. It comes from the direction of the ICE building, but it could be someone in the crowd painting a target.

The Antifa crowd is armed with lasers and has tried to down helicopters in that area of town by blinding the pilots. Recently, Antifa threats forced local hospitals to temporarily halt their helicopter trips to their trauma centers. Read that sentence again. I reported about it in Anti-ICE Terrorists Ground Portland Trauma Helicopters After Threatening to Play 'Laser Tag'.

Notice the pop-up tents that have reappeared to provide supplies and "mutual aid" for Antifa—weapons, free food, lawyers—after the tent city on the same side as the ICE building was removed a few days ago.

A bubble machine churns out the transparent reflecting orbs to create a celebratory air and reflect and deflect where light is coming from.

Officers expand their area of operation to keep the crowd away from the road. Suddenly, munitions are being shot to back them off the belligerent crowd. It's believed to be tear gas.

Advertisement

As someone mentioned in the video, "They're not f***ing around tonight."

And they weren't.

The "King" wins the night.

If it seems like the left is throwing everything against the wall to see if it sticks, you're an observant American. From the Antifa movement, violent attacks, and "No Kings" event to protest the amorphous blob of their imaginary offenses, one thing is clear: These demonstrations are to cover for their #SchumerShutdown and the disastrous aftermath of Joe Biden's open borders and his relentless spending. These protests are done in hopes that no one notices the fatuousness of their "cause" before the November 2026 midterm elections.

Because you're such a smart guy, we're offering 74% off our regular VIP Membership. You'll get your VIP treatment, with no ads, exclusive content, and access to PJ Media podcasts and videos. It's worth it.

Use this link and use the promo code POTUS47 to get the best deal of the year!



