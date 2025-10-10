BREAKING: Mass Federal Layoffs Begin

The Trump administration has finally brought down the hammer as it had threatened. Reductions in force are rolling out, as Democrats still refuse to give up on healthcare benefits for illegal aliens and end their government shutdown.

Advertisement

Reductions in force, or RIFs, refer to significant job terminations, which can result from various causes — in this case, because the Trump administration is reducing our excessively large federal workforce to get the Democrats to come to the negotiating table. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought made the announcement Friday:

The RIFs have begun. — Russ Vought (@russvought) October 10, 2025

These are the mass layoffs that many Americans have anticipated for several days now.

Fox Business’s Larry Kudlow previously described the option of such layoffs as the “silver lining” for a government shutdown, since our national debt is approaching $38 trillion, and our federal bureaucracy is out of all proportion to necessity or usefulness.

A government shutdown is not ideal, but gee wiz, if we're going to have one, we may as well go right to DOGE 2.0.

The potential mass federal layoffs are a silver lining in the Democrat-caused government shutdown.https://t.co/Pal0VmQx8l #FoxBusiness — Larry Kudlow (@larry_kudlow) September 30, 2025

Advertisement

Read Also: Energy Department Ends 220+ Projects to Save Over $7 Billion

The House Judiciary GOP is very excited:

Already, of course, the meme-makers are all over social media:

Beautiful rifs pic.twitter.com/HEaZyEhbY7 — Wuhan Fourth Turning Point Swan (@TheWuhanClan) October 10, 2025

Democrats are going to be very unpopular.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown and much more. Take advantage of our Schumer Shutdown Sale and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.