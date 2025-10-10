BREAKING: Mass Federal Layoffs Begin

Catherine Salgado | 1:40 PM on October 10, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Trump administration has finally brought down the hammer as it had threatened. Reductions in force are rolling out, as Democrats still refuse to give up on healthcare benefits for illegal aliens and end their government shutdown.

Advertisement

Reductions in force, or RIFs, refer to significant job terminations, which can result from various causes — in this case, because the Trump administration is reducing our excessively large federal workforce to get the Democrats to come to the negotiating table. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought made the announcement Friday:

These are the mass layoffs that many Americans have anticipated for several days now.

Fox Business’s Larry Kudlow previously described the option of such layoffs as the “silver lining” for a government shutdown, since our national debt is approaching $38 trillion, and our federal bureaucracy is out of all proportion to necessity or usefulness.

Advertisement

Read AlsoEnergy Department Ends 220+ Projects to Save Over $7 Billion

The House Judiciary GOP is very excited:

Already, of course, the meme-makers are all over social media:

Democrats are going to be very unpopular.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown and much more. Take advantage of our Schumer Shutdown Sale and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOBS

Recommended

California Ignores Detainer and Releases Serial Criminal Illegal Alien; He Kills 6 Catherine Salgado
Watching the Left Self-Destruct Is the New National Sport Eric Florack
The Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Was a Disaster for Spanberger Matt Margolis
Gazans Celebrate Peace Deal with a Chant That Should Raise Eyebrows, But Won’t Robert Spencer
The Upside of Losing: Why NOT Winning the Nobel Peace Prize Is One of Donald Trump’s Greatest Victories Scott Pinsker
The Morning Briefing: Give Peace a Chance Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: Maybe I'll Talk to a Democrat This Weekend
Sky Candy and the Lively Sun
Democrats Just Can’t Take Trump Down
Advertisement