So I Installed That ICEBlock App on My Phone...

Stephen Green | 1:20 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

There’s a new app that lets leftists report the location of ICE agents in real-time — but the Right hijacked it. By now, you've probably heard of ICEBlock, a mobile app developed by self-described Antifa and BLM guy Joshua Aaron, for reporting the location of ICE agents in real-time. If you haven't heard of ICE Block, it isn't for any lack of trying on CNN's part.

Advertisement

Bad Hombre reports:

THIS is CNN: tacitly encouraging the widespread adoption of an app whose developer "publicly mocks ICE agents, compares them to Nazis, and doxxes their locations in real time," as The Undercurrent put it on X last night.

I can't say it better than my friend and HotAir colleague Beege Welborn did: "CNN's mission is to do their level best to make sure those illegals get their share of the American pie, even if it means taking your slice."

I just installed it on my iPhone, but weirdly enough, there are no reports of ICE raids in my exurban little bedroom community on the Front Range. So why did I, a mostly law-abiding conservatarian, install an app designed to facilitate lawbreaking, and maybe even the doxxing (or worse) of federal law enforcement?

Because I'm a patriotic American, that's why — and I'm far from the only one.

The app is simple to use, although not aesthetically pleasing. I mean, look at this:

The name doesn't even fit — and that's even after I turned the font size all the way down. But using it is just easy enough. Just hit the PLUS sign, type in an address, and you’re done. Strangely, users can't drop a pin and autogenerate a location. 

You'd think a dedicated lefty would put more thought into making it as easy as possible to snitch for The Cause.

Advertisement

The good news is that while ICEBlock could be more user-friendly, it's no more difficult for law-abiding citizens to use than it is for lefties. Bo Loudon has that story:

Far be it from me to encourage Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ to download ICEBlock. Or to spend a pleasant afternoon with a cocktail, making false reports of ICE activity where illegals gather. Except that I absolutely encourage you to do exactly that.

Even if we can't always overwhelm the app, picture lefty busybodies showing up to harass ICE agents, but coming away with nothing but the silly masks and signs they brought with them. 

The Left keeps throwing monkey wrenches into the system. Isn't it time to throw one back?

Recommended: Forget 'Go Woke, Go Broke' — Jaguar Went Stupid Instead

P.S. Thanks so much for reading. If you'd like to join some of the smartest voices on the internet in our Virtually Troll-Free™ comments section — plus access to exclusive essays, podcasts, and video live chats with your favorite writers — consider becoming a VIP member with this 60% off promotion offer. Providing alternative conservative news and commentary ain't free (but right now, it IS cheap).

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

The Tedious Myth of Transgender 'Invisibility' Stephen Kruiser
We Get It. Jeff Bezos Got Married. But It's Over and So Is Hollywood's Moral Superiority. Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: A Big Step Towards Getting Boys Out of Girls' Locker Rooms Stephen Kruiser
The Poll Numbers Democrats Don’t Want You to See Matt Margolis
Rubio: 'Americans Should Not Pay Taxes to Fund Failed Governments In Faraway Lands.' Sarah Anderson
Waffle House Proves That Trump's Policies Are Egg-cellent Ashley McCully

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Muslims Use Ancient Jihadi Tactic to CONVERT Donald Trump (or Else!)
I've Pretty Much Been Worry-Free Ever Since I Died From the End of Net Neutrality
'One Star, Would Not Cage Illegals Again': The Left’s Yelp War on Alligator Alcatraz
Advertisement