So I Installed That ICEBlock App on My Phone...

There’s a new app that lets leftists report the location of ICE agents in real-time — but the Right hijacked it. By now, you've probably heard of ICEBlock, a mobile app developed by self-described Antifa and BLM guy Joshua Aaron, for reporting the location of ICE agents in real-time. If you haven't heard of ICE Block, it isn't for any lack of trying on CNN's part.

Bad Hombre reports:

Incredibly sick. CNN reporter @claresduffy did a puff piece with the developer of an app that allows users to track ICE agents in real time. CNN is now providing free advertising for an app that aims to get ICE agents hurt and/or killed in the line of duty.



Why is Apple and… pic.twitter.com/kOKQxXLsoe — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 30, 2025

THIS is CNN: tacitly encouraging the widespread adoption of an app whose developer "publicly mocks ICE agents, compares them to Nazis, and doxxes their locations in real time," as The Undercurrent put it on X last night.

I can't say it better than my friend and HotAir colleague Beege Welborn did: "CNN's mission is to do their level best to make sure those illegals get their share of the American pie, even if it means taking your slice."

I just installed it on my iPhone, but weirdly enough, there are no reports of ICE raids in my exurban little bedroom community on the Front Range. So why did I, a mostly law-abiding conservatarian, install an app designed to facilitate lawbreaking, and maybe even the doxxing (or worse) of federal law enforcement?

Because I'm a patriotic American, that's why — and I'm far from the only one.

The app is simple to use, although not aesthetically pleasing. I mean, look at this:

The name doesn't even fit — and that's even after I turned the font size all the way down. But using it is just easy enough. Just hit the PLUS sign, type in an address, and you’re done. Strangely, users can't drop a pin and autogenerate a location.

You'd think a dedicated lefty would put more thought into making it as easy as possible to snitch for The Cause.

The good news is that while ICEBlock could be more user-friendly, it's no more difficult for law-abiding citizens to use than it is for lefties. Bo Loudon has that story:

🚨BREAKING: Trump supporters, including myself, are hijacking the “ICEBlock” app meant to warn illegals of ICE agents by flooding it with fake reports.



Illegals are fleeing in panic.🤣👏



The Left’s app just became our secret weapon. It’s never been more peaceful. — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 1, 2025

Far be it from me to encourage Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ to download ICEBlock. Or to spend a pleasant afternoon with a cocktail, making false reports of ICE activity where illegals gather. Except that I absolutely encourage you to do exactly that.

Even if we can't always overwhelm the app, picture lefty busybodies showing up to harass ICE agents, but coming away with nothing but the silly masks and signs they brought with them.

The Left keeps throwing monkey wrenches into the system. Isn't it time to throw one back?

