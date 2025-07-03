The Morning Briefing: Trump's Win Over CBS Another Nail in the MSM Coffin

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sedyllbredt had an irrational fear of Pez dispensers that he drew upon for inspiration when clogging failed to fulfill him.

Advertisement

We have more from the "This Is Totally What I Voted For" files today.

I have been writing about bias in the mainstream media for over 20 years. Sadly, I've been watching Republicans roll over and play dead for that bias for over 40 years.

OK, most Republicans. When then-private citizen Donald Trump began his quest for the presidency back in 2015, he quickly made it clear that, unlike garden variety Republicans, he would be handling the hostile media quite well, thank you. Good thing too — the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media wasted no time in treating Trump far worse than they had any Republican before him.

I remember watching him field questions shortly after he was inaugurated in 2017 and marveling at his casual dismissal of a CNN flack who had asked something stupid. It was refreshing, to say the least.

Trump understands that the Dem propagandists in the MSM will never stop being adversarial, so he is always combative with them. It is the only way for any Republican to deal with them and he never forgets that. His fearless bravado has begun to inspire other elected GOP officials, which is something that I had long hoped would happen.

Two of the Big Three networks have now lost court battles to Trump. Strangely, NBC isn't one of them. After sticking it to the insufferable George Stephanopoulos at ABC last year, the president just got CBS to blink, which Matt wrote about. CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, are forking over a lot of money, but the biggest part of the settlement is that Trump forced them to change at least some of their slimy ways:

Advertisement

But perhaps the most humiliating part for CBS is the new “Trump Rule” that it must adopt. From now on, according to sources who spoke to Fox News Digital, whenever it interviews a presidential candidate, it must release the full, unedited transcript. No more creative editing to hide embarrassing moments or prop up favored candidates.

Because they can't help themselves, the flying monkeys are trying to spin this story to make it seem as if Trump didn't really win. In their alt-universe fiction, Paramount Global wanted to get the suit wrapped up in any way that it could because execs felt that it was keeping the company's merger with Skydance Media from going forward.

That's a load horse waste product.

The condescending arrogance of the leftists in the media is really something to behold, given how paste-eatingly (I just made it up, it's a thing now) stupid they all are. Almost every fabrication that they try to sell to the Dem base is easily disprovable by anyone with internet access who knows how to watch a video.

This is a huge win for President Trump. He keeps winning because he keeps fighting. In the immortal words of Wayne Gretzky, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Trump isn't afraid to take his shots against the MSM. Here in his second term, he's taking bolder, cleaner shots that score a lot.

My headline today says that this is another nail in the MSM's coffin, which is true. Unfortunately, it's a very big coffin, so they aren't done just yet. Although, as I recently wrote, the pace of the MSM's demise is picking up.

Advertisement

Relevant: The Mainstream Media Death Rattle Has Begun. It's Going to Be a Long One, However.

The weaker the biased leftist press gets, the better for America and, ultimately, the First Amendment. They hide behind First Amendment protections to interfere with elections and ruin the lives of people who disagree with them on politics. They are poison to a truly functional and free press.

I mentioned earlier that NBC hasn't incurred Trump's legal wrath yet. Given that the NBC News Division tends to be the most egregious offender of the Big Three, there's a good chance it will eventually happen.

We should all probably set aside some extra popcorn for that.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

That bird quickly took to being waited upon.

Guy giving a thirsty raptor some water. pic.twitter.com/r4Y9Fc7N18 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 2, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. So I Installed That ICEBlock App on My Phone...

Waffle House Proves That Trump's Policies Are Egg-cellent

Race-Based Organ Transplants in Biden Era Flipped DEI to DIE

[WATCH] Fireworks Warehouse Explodes, Upending Fourth of July Plans

Despite Being Fired by Trump, Many Deep State Subversives Are Still on the Job

Judicial Tyranny Strikes Again With Judge Blocking Trump’s Deportation of Haitians

Wisconsin Court Ends 176-Year-Old Abortion Ban

Advertisement

The Poll Numbers Democrats Don’t Want You to See

MORE #WINNING. CBS to Pay Trump MASSIVE Sum in Election Interference Case

‘Disgusted’: Megyn Kelly Bashes Diddy Combs Verdict

Feeding Lawbreakers, Starving Logic: California’s Sanctuary Spectacle

Is This How Mamdani REALLY Won the NYC Democrat Mayoral Primary?

Mamdani Thinks NYC Has the Money for Low-Cost Grocery Stores Because He Made This BIG Error

Meet the ‘Mercenaries’ Who Will Destroy the MAGA Movement

Stossel. The Secret Sauce That Made America

Townhall Mothership

LOL, Epic. ICE Tells LA Mayor to Go Back to Ghana

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson Says He Has the Votes to Advance Reconciliation Package

Tantrum time! Does Thomas Massie Have a Bloc of 10 'No' Votes or Not? Here's His Response.

They Banned Her for Speaking Up About Man in Women's Locker Room – Now They Are Paying the Price

Ohio Lawmakers Take Second Shot at Second Amendment Preservation Act

Un-American insanity. Five Years Later, the McCloskeys Still Haven't Gotten Their Guns Back

Rolling Stone Unintentionally Gives Masterclass In Media Bias

Nothing Madder or Sadder Than a Weepy Fauxcahontus

Is There Anything to the Rumors About Xi Xinping?

Fingers crossed...WSJ: Is Harvard's Endowment a House of Cards?

New: CIA Assessment Reveals How Far Obama Administration Went to Frame Trump, Implicates Officials

Pentagon Reveals Timetable It Has Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program

It's Epic Failure Theater As Tourists Inadvertently Ruin Dem Protest Against Big Beautiful Bill

Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to Trump

Advertisement

Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault

#DumbBroadAlert. LA Council Member Asks Police Chief to Alert Illegals When ICE Is Coming

VIP

Me. Trump Is Forcing Planned Parenthood to Show Its True Abortion Ghoul Stripes

Why Trump’s Foreign Policy Baffles Critics but Delivers Results

EU Elite Doubles Down on Deadly ‘Decarbonization’ Efforts

Hungary Rejects Pride™ Agenda, Gets the Color Revolution Treatment for Democracy™

Character and Integrity: The Quiet Strength Behind Trump’s Word

Trump Was Right: All We Needed Was a New President

Around the Interwebz

DO IT. ‘Crimson Tide’ Sequel In The Works Says, Jerry Bruckheimer

Astronomers may have found a third interstellar object

Robert Sacchi, the Man Who Looked Exactly Like Humphrey Bogart

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

One of my Top 10 all-time faves.

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/02/25

GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR THURSDAY, JULY 3, 2025, AND FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025

THURSDAY, JULY 3, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Merit Street TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Radio: Fox Radio

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: World News Group



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters

Print: Washington Post

Radio: NPR

Additional Print: Daily Caller, New York Times



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

3:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:45 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY meet with Edan Alexander

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:35 PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Des Moines, Iowa

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CDT

7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Salute to America Celebration

Des Moines, Iowa

Pre-Credentialed Media



9:15 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Des Moines, Iowa, en route The White House

Des Moines, Iowa

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025

EDT

12:50 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT

7:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: McClatchy

Radio: iHeartMedia

Secondary Print: Bloomberg Government

New Media: The Spectator



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters

Print: Washington Examiner

Additional Print: AFP, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, AP



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY participate in the Military Family Picnic

South Lawn

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials here. Sign up link closes Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM EDT.



9:00 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY attend the Fourth of July Celebration

South Lawn

White House Press Pool



9:45 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY depart the White House en route Bedminster, New Jersey

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:30 PM THE PRESIDENT and FIRST LADY arrive Bedminster, New Jersey

Bedminster, New Jersey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.