The Morning Briefing: Trump's Win Over CBS Another Nail in the MSM Coffin

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Sedyllbredt had an irrational fear of Pez dispensers that he drew upon for inspiration when clogging failed to fulfill him.
We have more from the "This Is Totally What I Voted For" files today.
I have been writing about bias in the mainstream media for over 20 years. Sadly, I've been watching Republicans roll over and play dead for that bias for over 40 years.
OK, most Republicans. When then-private citizen Donald Trump began his quest for the presidency back in 2015, he quickly made it clear that, unlike garden variety Republicans, he would be handling the hostile media quite well, thank you. Good thing too — the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media wasted no time in treating Trump far worse than they had any Republican before him.
I remember watching him field questions shortly after he was inaugurated in 2017 and marveling at his casual dismissal of a CNN flack who had asked something stupid. It was refreshing, to say the least.
Trump understands that the Dem propagandists in the MSM will never stop being adversarial, so he is always combative with them. It is the only way for any Republican to deal with them and he never forgets that. His fearless bravado has begun to inspire other elected GOP officials, which is something that I had long hoped would happen.
Two of the Big Three networks have now lost court battles to Trump. Strangely, NBC isn't one of them. After sticking it to the insufferable George Stephanopoulos at ABC last year, the president just got CBS to blink, which Matt wrote about. CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, are forking over a lot of money, but the biggest part of the settlement is that Trump forced them to change at least some of their slimy ways:
But perhaps the most humiliating part for CBS is the new “Trump Rule” that it must adopt. From now on, according to sources who spoke to Fox News Digital, whenever it interviews a presidential candidate, it must release the full, unedited transcript. No more creative editing to hide embarrassing moments or prop up favored candidates.
Because they can't help themselves, the flying monkeys are trying to spin this story to make it seem as if Trump didn't really win. In their alt-universe fiction, Paramount Global wanted to get the suit wrapped up in any way that it could because execs felt that it was keeping the company's merger with Skydance Media from going forward.
That's a load horse waste product.
The condescending arrogance of the leftists in the media is really something to behold, given how paste-eatingly (I just made it up, it's a thing now) stupid they all are. Almost every fabrication that they try to sell to the Dem base is easily disprovable by anyone with internet access who knows how to watch a video.
This is a huge win for President Trump. He keeps winning because he keeps fighting. In the immortal words of Wayne Gretzky, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Trump isn't afraid to take his shots against the MSM. Here in his second term, he's taking bolder, cleaner shots that score a lot.
My headline today says that this is another nail in the MSM's coffin, which is true. Unfortunately, it's a very big coffin, so they aren't done just yet. Although, as I recently wrote, the pace of the MSM's demise is picking up.
Relevant: The Mainstream Media Death Rattle Has Begun. It's Going to Be a Long One, However.
The weaker the biased leftist press gets, the better for America and, ultimately, the First Amendment. They hide behind First Amendment protections to interfere with elections and ruin the lives of people who disagree with them on politics. They are poison to a truly functional and free press.
I mentioned earlier that NBC hasn't incurred Trump's legal wrath yet. Given that the NBC News Division tends to be the most egregious offender of the Big Three, there's a good chance it will eventually happen.
We should all probably set aside some extra popcorn for that.
