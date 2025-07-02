Waffle House Proves That Trump's Policies Are Egg-cellent

Waffle House is a pillar of American culture. A refuge for the hungover, an arena for the absurd, and a beacon for those on a budget, Waffle House delivers on the American melting pot promise — one that is scattered, smothered, and covered. When the chain slapped a 50-cent surcharge on each egg (which are freshly cracked to order, by the way) in February 2025, it echoed the supply and demand quagmire every American felt at the grocery store.

Brooke Rollins, President Trump's Secretary of Agriculture, told Fox Business:

When President Trump entered office, the cost of eggs was at a record high, seriously denting consumers' wallets after years of awful inflation. On my first day as Secretary, we got to work to implement a five-pronged strategy to improve biosecurity on the farm and lower egg prices on grocery store shelves. The plan has worked, and families are seeing relief with egg prices driving food deflation in the April Consumer Price Index.

The plan has indeed worked. Yesterday, Waffle House announced the repeal of the surcharge on X.

Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding! pic.twitter.com/xXE6giZhRe — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) July 1, 2025

While "Thanks for understanding" is not the same as "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER," the sentiment is the same. With more than 2,000 locations across 25 states, Waffle House is wise to guard against angering the Never Trumpers, but the numbers don't lie: President Trump's policies are working.

Legacy media "experts" are dismayed that consumer prices did not rise as much as they'd hoped in May, with across-the-board increases of just 0.1% for the month. Their attempts to incite tariff panic have largely failed, although some folks are still optimistic that Trump Tariffs will be the end of civilization:

Trump’s reckless tariffs are even raising the cost of canned goods.



And of course, it’s working families who are hit the hardest. pic.twitter.com/EDY4GioRBj — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 21, 2025

The irony of Hickenlooper's stance is two-fold: he made close to $700,000 last month in the stock market, and he has the 33rd highest net worth in Congress, so spare me the working class sob story. One quick glance at Reddit shows that people identifying as poor don't even buy canned foods as much as fresh, frozen, and dried grains, but I digress.

According to the White House website, energy costs are down, take-home pay in the private sector is up, and inflation is deflating. Things for everyday Americans are looking up because President Trump knows how to run a business, which is what the U.S. economy is. Why can't people just be happy that things are getting better?

To celebrate the Trump administration's success, I encourage all red-blooded Americans embarking on the Great American Road Trip this Fourth of July weekend to park under the vivid yellow and black waffle sign and order to their heart's content. After all, this holiday is all about freedom from tyranny, economic opportunity, and the right to peaceably assemble. Unless you order cheese in your grits, because then there will be fireworks.

Thanks to President Trump, consumer costs are starting to come down, and inflation is stabilizing. To the surprise of no one with a functioning brain, our economy does better under a president who knows what he's doing.

