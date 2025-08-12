Beto O’Rourke Faces Contempt Charges That Could Land Him Behind Bars

The Texas redistricting battle has a brand new twist, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton moving to hold Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke in contempt of court.

Paxton’s motion accuses O’Rourke of violating a temporary restraining order issued on August 8, 2025, which barred him and his political group, Powered by People, from raising funds for Texas Democratic lawmakers who have fled the state to block a GOP redistricting plan.

Paxton’s argument centers on O’Rourke continuing to raise money for the absent Democrats less than 24 hours after the court imposed the order. The restraining order explicitly prohibited fundraising through political platforms like ActBlue for non-political expenses—such as out-of-state travel, lodging, dining, or the daily fines lawmakers face for unexcused absences during legislative sessions. According to Paxton, O’Rourke’s efforts blur the lines between legitimate political fundraising and illegal personal expense support.

“Less than 24 hours after the temporary restraining order was signed, Robert Francis told a crowd of hundreds in Fort Worth that he would continue fundraising in violation of the restraining order because ‘there are no refs in this game, f*** the rules,’” explains a press release from the Texas Attorney General’s office. “Robert Francis is wrong on both counts. There is a referee—the Honorable Megan Fahey—and there are rules—namely, that a person violating a temporary restraining order can be fined up to $500 and jailed for up to six months.”

The press release continued, “Given Robert Francis’s vulgar disdain for the rule of law and immense personal wealth, imprisonment is absolutely necessary to persuade him to obey the lawful restraining order issued by the Tarrant County court.”

Texas law provides for contempt penalties, including fines up to $500 per violation and jail time up to six months. Paxton is now pushing not only for financial penalties but also for O’Rourke’s imprisonment until he complies with the court’s directives.

“Beto told me ‘to come and take,’ so I did and beat him in court. Now, he still thinks he’s above the law, so I’m working to put him behind bars,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Robert Francis flagrantly and knowingly violated the court order I secured that prevents him from raising funds and distributing any more Beto Bribes. He’s about to find out that running your mouth and ignoring the rule of law has consequences in Texas. It’s time to lock him up.”

This latest showdown is a perfect snapshot of the raw, bare-knuckle fight playing out in Texas politics—a no-holds-barred clash between Republicans working to secure fairer maps and Democrats hellbent on derailing that effort through stunts and obstruction. Paxton isn’t mincing words: He’s framing O’Rourke’s fundraising not just as a clear violation of Texas law, but as a brazen attack on the state’s constitutional process itself.

Now, the big question is whether Paxton’s demand for possible jail time will gain traction in court or if O’Rourke can spin his way out of serious consequences. Either way, the attempt to bankroll lawmakers into skipping out on their jobs has already drawn fire from Texas’s top law enforcement officer, who’s making it clear that anyone caught undermining the state’s governance with shady cash grabs and political theater is going to pay the price.

