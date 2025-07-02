CBS to Pay Trump MASSIVE Sum in Election Interference Case

What happens when a network gets caught red-handed trying to polish Kamala Harris’s trademark incoherence into something vaguely intelligible? CBS and its parent company, Paramount Global, just learned the answer, and the fallout is nothing short of devastating. In a major legal victory, President Trump has secured a massive settlement over the now-infamous edited Harris interview — a payout so large and humiliating that it should shake the legacy media to its foundation.

This isn’t just a win for Trump. It’s a blunt warning to every media outlet thinking about running cover for a flailing administration.

The trouble began last October, when Trump filed suit against CBS and Paramount after they were exposed for deceptively editing an interview with Kamala Harris. The intent was obvious: scrub out the worst of her rambling, awkward responses to make her look less like the incoherent liability the American public has come to expect and more like someone who might actually belong on a national ticket. Trump’s legal team called it what it was: blatant election interference. And now, the courts have backed him up.

The network tried to wriggle out of it with a $15 million settlement offer back in May, but Trump wasn’t having it. He rejected it, and the gamble paid off big time. The details are now public, and they’re nothing short of devastating for CBS. The settlement includes an initial payment of $16 million, which not only eclipses their original offer but also surpasses what ABC had to cough up after George Stephanopoulos’s defamation blunder against Trump last December.

But CBS’s pain doesn’t end there. There’s a second, yet-to-be-finalized payment on the horizon, reportedly also in the eight-figure range, that will push the total settlement over $30 million. That’s not just a slap on the wrist; it’s a full-on reckoning. And it’s not just about the money; the terms of the settlement are a blueprint for how to hold the leftist media accountable.

But perhaps the most humiliating part for CBS is the new “Trump Rule” that it must adopt. From now on, according to sources who spoke to Fox News Digital, whenever it interviews a presidential candidate, it must release the full, unedited transcript. No more creative editing to hide embarrassing moments or prop up favored candidates.

This is a direct response to the Kamala interview, where CBS had to chop and splice her rambling, nonsensical answer on Israel into something barely passable for broadcast. The raw footage, of course, told the real story that the American people weren’t supposed to see.

BREAKING: Paramount, CBS's parent, to pay $16M in settlement over Trump’s lawsuit alleging edited 60 Minutes Kamala Harris interview. pic.twitter.com/QFg4jPjBnh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 2, 2025

Oh, but wait, here’s the best part. Trump intends to use the funds from this settlement to help build his presidential library and bankroll conservative causes, ensuring that the legacy of this fight will echo for years to come. CBS, the very network that tried to tip the scales in Kamala’s favor, will now be funding the preservation of Trump’s presidency and the promotion of conservative values.

You've gotta love it.

"With this record settlement, President Donald J. Trump delivers another win for the American people as he, once again, holds the Fake News media accountable for their wrongdoing and deceit,” a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told Fox News Digital. “CBS and Paramount Global realized the strength of this historic case and had no choice but to settle. President Trump will always ensure that no one gets away with lying to the American People as he continues on his singular mission to Make America Great Again.”

CBS and Paramount had no choice but to settle because they recognized the overwhelming strength of the case against them. Paramount, for its part, tried to save face, pointing out that the settlement doesn’t include an official apology or direct payment to Trump himself. But that’s cold comfort when you’re writing checks that will fund the very movement you tried to undermine.

This is more than just a legal victory for Trump; it’s a warning shot to every media outlet that thinks it can commit election interference to help Democrats. Trump stood up, fought back, and won. Others will follow suit if needed. The message is clear: the days of the corporate media running roughshod over the truth are numbered.

Victory tastes even sweeter when the truth wins out over media manipulation. Trump's triumph over CBS is just the beginning.