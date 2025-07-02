Wisconsin Court Ends 176-Year-Old Abortion Ban

The Wisconsin state Supreme Court just killed an abortion ban nearly two centuries old, as leftists continue to promote a death cult.

In a 4-3 decision, the leftist majority Wisconsin Supreme Court declared that newer laws — including one criminalizing abortion only after doctors arbitrarily determine “viability” (a standard that has changed considerably in recent years) — supersede the older ban.

Advertisement

The original law itself was not ideal, as it banned everyone but mothers from murdering unborn babies, making it a felony for “intentionally destroy[ing] the life of an unborn child.” But it did rule out abortions involving other people, including medical professionals, which has nearly the same effect as a total ban.

Since the law was never officially overturned, conservatives took it up again after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, arguing that the overturn of the federal abortion decision meant the previous Wisconsin law was once again in force. Unfortunately, the court disagreed.

Recommended: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Bans Rainbow Crosswalks

From the New York Post:

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, filed a lawsuit that year arguing that the ban was trumped by abortion restrictions legislators enacted during the nearly half-century that Roe was in effect. Kaul specifically cited a 1985 law that essentially permits abortions until viability. Some babies can survive with medical help after 21 weeks of gestation.

Advertisement

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski tried and failed to make the case that the older law could “coexist” with the newer pro-abortion laws.

Science has established definitively that human life begins at the moment of conception. Therefore, abortion at any stage of pregnancy, before or after what is currently deemed “viability,” always brutally kills an innocent and unique human being.

Related: Chicago Abortionist Kills Babies up to 34 Weeks

Not only that, but evidence indicates that babies feel pain from the first trimester onwards, meaning that whether using abortion pills to starve babies to death or surgical abortion to dismember, behead, and/or crush them, an abortionist or mother ensures the baby dies in agony. It is unsurprising, then, that abortion has many negative psychological, emotional, and physical effects on the mothers as well, including heavy bleeding and increased suicide risk.

Fetal viability is possible at increasingly lower ages, too. A baby born at 21 weeks just celebrated his fourth birthday. Furthermore, using “viability” as a standard for determining a baby’s humanity is arbitrary, unscientific, and un-Christian (see the Didache). The pro-life Founding Fathers were right to oppose abortion.

Advertisement

New York Post:

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in 2023 that the 1849 ban outlaws feticide — which she defined as the killing of a fetus without the mother’s consent — but not consensual abortions.

That obviously doesn’t align with the intentions of the law’s writers, but for leftists, abortion is a sacrament, and they will twist any law, moral or political, to protect it.

Help us tell the truth about leftists’ death cult. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.