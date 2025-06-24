Chicago Abortionist Kills Babies up to 34 Weeks

A Chicago abortion clinic is now killing babies up to birth as the Democrat death cult becomes more fanatical all the time.

Since Illinois law does not have a gestational limit on abortion, and abortions can be performed for such arbitrary and vaguely defined reasons as the mother’s mental health (which abortion ironically puts severely at risk), the Chicago clinic is now killing babies almost right up to birth. It seems Chicago is trying to rival Minnesota, where infanticides have occurred.

Advertisement

Science has established beyond the shadow of a doubt that human life definitely begins at the moment of conception. Therefore, abortion at any stage of pregnancy always brutally kills an innocent and unique human being. Furthermore, evidence indicates that babies feel pain from the first trimester onwards, meaning that whether using abortion pills to starve babies to death or surgical abortion to dismember, behead, and/or crush them, the babies die in agony. It is unsurprising, then, that abortion has many negative psychological, emotional, and physical effects on the mothers as well.

Warning: Graphic video of an abortion🚨 I'd like anyone who supports abortion to watch this video & still tell me that abortion is "empowering." As heart as this is to watch, this video proves that abortion is killing an innocent preborn baby. Abortion is EVIL! — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) Nov 11, 2024

For Our VIPs: Iran Kills Holocaust Survivor

How can anyone in the United States be in favor of such barbaric practices? Yet Democrats want to increase abortions. From The National Pulse:

Hope Clinic, a long-standing abortionist clinic in Illinois, has opened a second location in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood, offering to kill unborn babies in all trimesters, including up to approximately 34 weeks. The facility, which started operations on June 2, is now the only independent provider in the Midwest performing abortions at such an advanced stage of pregnancy. The clinic announced its expansion on Instagram, stating, “Hope Clinic is now open in Chicago, IL, expanding our care through all trimesters! (And OMG we couldn’t be more excited).” Reasons for late-term abortions listed by the clinic include issues like health complications, but also personal changes of mind, such as “They just don’t want to be pregnant.”

Advertisement

Illinois allows abortion past fetal viability, a benchmark that changes rather rapidly nowadays, as science grows more effective at saving babies at earlier and earlier ages. A baby born at 21 weeks just celebrated his fourth birthday.

Nor is this a benchmark we should be using anyway — once we start determining whose life is valuable based on “independent ability to survive," we will end up killing older people, sick people, babies who have been born, and anyone who doesn’t meet our arbitrary standards, just as the Nazis did.

The clinic expects to perform eight to ten abortions per week, primarily in the second and third trimesters, with over half of its patients anticipated to come from states with stricter abortion laws. In 2024, Illinois recorded the highest number of out-of-state abortions in the nation, with approximately 35,000 procedures performed for non-residents, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Again, as I mentioned above, fetal viability is now as early as 21 weeks. How can we expect the God who said, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you” (Jeremiah 1:5), to bless our nation, if we do not respect one of our founding principles, the God-given right to life?

Advertisement

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.