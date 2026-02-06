FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, KDJ

Stephen Green | 7:30 AM on February 06, 2026

I like Kevin Downey Jr partly because he's funny and weird, yet laid back, but mostly because I've never had a good nickname — and he just calls me "Vodka."

Makes me feel kinda cool.

Even better, KDJ joins us today for our third-in-a-row Friday edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Seriously, you guys never had it so good.

Also: day-drinking.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern, sharpish. 

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

