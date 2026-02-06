Whoopi and Other 'The View' Cast in the Epstein Files?

Hey there, hi there, ho there, and welcome. Glad you could make it. Frankly, I'm glad I could make it, but that's another subject. Today is Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. It's National Wear Red Day, among other things.

Advertisement

Today in History:

1778: The Treaty of Amity and Commerce and the Treaty of Alliance between the United States and France are signed in Paris, the first treaties negotiated by the new nation. The first establishes formal diplomatic and commercial relations, and the second forms a defensive alliance.

1788: Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

1865: General Robert E. Lee is appointed General-in-Chief of the Confederate Armies during the U.S. Civil War.

1882: The fraternal organization Knights of Columbus forms in New Haven, Conn.

1943: Singer Frank Sinatra debuts on radio's Your Hit Parade.

1952: Queen Elizabeth II succeeds King George VI to the British throne

1965: The Righteous Brothers' music single "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" hits #1 on the pop chart.

1982: "Centerfold" by the J. Geils Band hits #1 on the pop chart.

1987: No-smoking rules take effect in U.S. federal buildings.

Birthdays today include: Aaron Burr; J.E.B. Stuart; Babe Ruth; Ronald Reagan; Thurl Ravenscroft, American voice actor (Tony the Tiger) and bass singer ("You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"); Zsa Zsa Gabor, Actor Patrick Macnee; Tom Brokaw; Bob Marley; John Gosling (of the Kinks); Natalie Cole; Axl Rose; and Rick Astley.

* * *

Turns out, Whoopi Goldberg is in the Epstein files, as are other castmembers of The View. (Whoopi Goldberg has 21 hits; Alyssa Farah Griffin, 20; Joy Behar, three; and Ana Navarro, two.)

Advertisement

MRC Newsbusters:

A search of the cast members’ names on the Department of Justice website returned nearly four dozen (46) references. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg led the way with 21 references, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin clocked in with 20, Joy Behar had three, and Ana Navarro had two. Fortunately for co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, they weren’t mentioned at all (as of the release of the latest batch of files). The search for references did take into account Goldberg going by just her first name, Farah Griffin’s maiden name, and Hostin’s maiden name (Cummings) and real first name (Asunción; with and without the accent mark). NewsBusters discovered e-mails from a redacted address reaching out to Epstein and a “Larry V” seemingly on behalf of Goldberg, years after he was convicted.

The email involved a request for possible use of one of Epstein’s private jets to help Goldberg attend a White Feather Foundation charity event in Monaco. Read it for yourself:

UH-OH: Whoopi Goldberg and Other Members of 'The View' Are Mentioned in the Epstein Files | Mike LaChance, The Gateway Pundit



The ladies of The View have been harping on the Epstein Files for months. Like all other members of their party, they thought that this was an effective… pic.twitter.com/j3l3IqFQ2i — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) February 5, 202

Advertisement

The email, according to reports, was likely from Goldberg's agent. Now, on what basis would she feel she could ask such a favor? Is it beyond the possible that Goldberg and Epstein knew one another? Of course, as soon as she heard about being in the files, Whoopi went into denial, calling it a "fake list”.

With this much irony, she could have her shirts pressed while she's still wearing them.

Now, look, the usual suspects will argue that simply being in the Epstein files does not mean that Goldberg was on his island. But let's recall, please, that Goldberg herself rejected that argument when it came to Trump. She's on record as suggesting anyone who even TALKED to Epstein was guilty in her eyes. Let's also admit that the nature of the email suggests there was a relationship between Epstein and Goldberg far more substantial than the foaming-at-the-mouth denials we were subjected to mere months ago. She was even in his business reference.

And let's examine what her agent offered: The White Feather NGO would pay for the plane and the fuel — no small investment there. Where does that kind of money come from?

More irony: Epstein turned Whoopi down. One might speculate that even Epstein wanted nothing to do with her. In answer to the obvious question of how bad you have to be for Epstein to turn you down, apparently, Goldberg qualifies.

Advertisement

I'll be the first to admit this will likely amount to nothing in terms of directly connecting Goldberg to Epstein and his crimes. What it unquestionably does, however, is call Goldberg's judgment into question. Remember, this request came years AFTER Epstein's first conviction and despite all her loud denunciations of him. Also, how she has reacted when the shoe showed up on the opposite foot tells us a lot, particularly about her credibility when she tosses charges against Donald Trump, which she seemingly does with every breath.

Thought of the day: The only shame is to have none. — Blaise Pascal

I'll see you tomorrow. Take care.

Recommended: The Washington Post Has Nobody to Blame but Itself

Finding someone who will tell you the truth is getting harder by the day. We can help — become a PJ Media VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT.