The Morning Briefing: An Entertaining Treasury Secretary Is the Trump 47 Bonus Prize

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is pressing carrot juice for an actuary anger management support group.)

Advertisement

Once again, I ask, are you not entertained?

I know that my answer is yes. Despite the Democrats' relentless efforts to make everyone in the world as miserable as they are, I am having a rollicking good time since President Trump got back to the White House. I mean, I must be if I'm using words like "rollicking" now.

President Trump brings plenty of entertainment value all on his own, of course. I could spend all day watching him verbally groin-kick the pandering Dem simps in the mainstream media. This may be his second go at the presidency, be he's still got that anti-politician, Washington outsider vibe about him.

During his first term, Trump was surrounded by backbiting nitwits who had no concept of loyalty. Even his vice president was only along for the paycheck. It was quite the, "With friends like these, who needs enemies?" situation. And it was tedious, especially for those of us who voted for him.

This time around, Trump chose very wisely when putting together his administration. It is a tight-knit group that shares the president's vision and goals. More importantly, they share the delight he takes in putting the press hacks in their places. Vice President JD Vance came out of the gate swinging as soon as Trump tapped him to be his running mate. He's got a lot of company now. This is from a column I wrote to close out last year:

The first year of President Trump’s second term has offered us a master class in how the Republican Party should handle the MSM going forward. The president is no longer alone in his ongoing battle against the inherent bias in the dinosaur media. Vice President JD Vance, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also have no patience for the antics of the Dem propagandists who masquerade as journalists.

Advertisement

I was so caught up in enjoying the work that all of the above mentioned people were doing that I hadn't yet gotten around to appreciating the way that Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was handling the hostiles. Hey, I can only pay attention to so many people at once, but I'm noticing now.

Of course, the Team Trump Republicans who boldly pushback on the flying monkeys in the MSM are equally adept at doing the same with Democrats in Congress.

This is from Catherine:

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent just figuratively buried the hatchet… in Sen. Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren (D-Mass.). As usual, Democrat senators resorted to screaming and insults rather than actual serious questions during Bessent’s Thursday testimony. The calm Treasury Secretary scalped the shrieking harpy known as Sen. Warren in hilarious fashion and also exposed how she fueled the problem she claims to be deploring. As context for the clip below, Warren was losing her marbles — or her arrowheads — over the report that Donald Trump called the affordability crisis a scam and a hoax. What Trump actually said was that Democrats talking about affordability is a “scam” and a “hoax,” because they created the crisis to begin with and fueled and prolonged it as much as possible under the Biden administration. They are also trying to thwart the president’s agenda to solve the crisis.

Catherine has a couple of videos of the exchange in her post. Elizabeth Warren is one of the most execrable people ever to taint the Senate chamber, and she often gets away with bulldozing people. Not these days. Bessent not only bulldozed right back, he threw in a bit of condescension to spice things up.

Advertisement

Seriously, when was the last time that the Treasury secretary was must-see TV (or internet, or whatever)? There are some real perks to having a president who is not only brilliant at that job, but also happened to be a master showman before he got the gig. Yeah, I voted for this too.

I keep describing all of this as entertainment, which it most definitely is. Because I've been writing about the left-leaning bias in the mainstream media, it's so much more than that. For decades, I watched Republican politicians act like whipped dogs as Dems and their media minions lied and steamrolled them. There would occasionally be one who had some guts — Newt Gingrich comes to mind — but they never had much support.

President Trump has built a team of people who are able to tune out the only real weapon that the Democrats have: noise. The chaos, the protests, the shrieking harridans like Elizabeth Warren — they're all meant to distract and paralyze their opposition. The Trump 47 crew casually dismisses all of it — in entertaining fashion — and keeps moving forward with the mission.

And in 10 years, we'll all be able to remember who the Treasury secretary was in 2026 without having to look it up.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

"Sir, have you been drinking?"

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Kamala Harris Teaches the Young Hep-Cats About This Whole Internet Thing

Advertisement

Shamwow Guy Drops White-Hot 30-Second Spot for His Congressional Campaign

Tomahawked: Bessent Flips the Tables on Sen. Warren Over Affordability

Trump to Launch Website to Help Find Low-Cost Medicine

Is This the Most Mask-Drop Moment Ever by a Leftist?

#ShockedFace. Bombshell Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups

WOW.DHS.gov Now Has 25,000 Criminals to View

What's the Best Grocery Store in the United States?

Curiouser and curiouser...Pressley Waves Away Questions After Wealth Explodes by Millions

Fighting the Oligarchy Sure Is Expensive

Be Careful What You Wish For: Why You Shouldn't Wish for Your Favorite Shows to Be Back on TV

MORE BREAKFAST FRANZIA. Hillary Clinton's Public Hearing Push Raises Familiar Questions

I Signed Up for Threads, and Wow, Leftists Are Even Crazier Than I Thought

LIVE RESULTS: Special Election Primaries in New Jersey's 11th District

The Fuse to the Blue State Demographic Bomb Has Been Lit. Sit Back, and Enjoy the Show.

ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Murdered Four, Had Pennsylvania CDL

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Trump Can Win the Forever War by Taking Out the Mullahs

Authorities Arrest Maryland Man Accused of Stalking and Trying To Kill OMB Director Russ Vought

Paddy wagon time. Antifa Member Arrested After Urging Others To 'Hunt' ICE Agents

Another Biden Migrant Driver Has Killed People on the Roads

Kyle Rittenhouse Calls for Pirro to be Fired

#RIP Colorado. Colorado Now Looking to Restrict Gun Barrels

Canadian 'Buyback' Not Voluntary. The Term is 'Voluntold.'

Keir Starmer's Really Bad, Totally Deserved, Terrible Week

How Dare Jeff Bezos Stop Funding Resistance Journalism

Same. I Am SO Tired of Debating People Who Deny Reality

Advertisement

#WINNING. NYPD Takes Care of Business After Anti-ICE Wacktivists Stage 'Protest' at Columbia University

VP Vance Speaking to U.S. Team in Milan, Reminds Them of What's Truly Important at Winter Olympics

Boom: House Oversight Demolishes Hillary Clinton's Effort to Spin Her Upcoming Testimony on Epstein

Sen. Chris Van Hollen Asks Scott Bessent If He'd Like to Retract His Statement About Alex Pretti

Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the Jalapeño Peppers

Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Thursday Essay: One Pill, One Boy, 118 Months — an Entirely True Tall Tale

Noam Chomsky: Moral Degenerate (Further) Confirmed

The Rule of Least Harm: Moral Limits in an Unjust World

The Latest Anti-Melania Antics Will Disgust You

Why Ham Radio?

The Threat From Our Sun Spitting Out Massive Solar Flares, the Strongest in 30 Years

Would You Want to Live Forever As a Chatbot?

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: No Cookies for Melinda Gates

Will the 'Golden Records' Attached to the Voyager Spacecraft Ever Be Seen by Aliens?

Has Trump Solved the Immigration Enforcement Controversy?

250 Years Ago, Washington Won a Victory for Religious Liberty and Piety in the Military

Susan Collins Is Our Maine Lady

Around the Interwebz

You'll soon be able to buy physical books via Spotify

Increase of AI bots on the Internet sparks arms race

Why Do Skiers Drink Hot Sauce? (And Why You Might Want to Try It)

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Rediscovering some of my faves from the early aughts lately.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FRIDAY, FEBURARY 6, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Secondary Print: Daily Caller

New Media: The Spectator

Radio: NPR



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Additional Print: Washington Post

Radio: NPR



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

4:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Palm Beach, FL





SATURDAY, FEBURARY 7, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Additional Print: Washington Post

Radio: NPR



EST :

7:50 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT meets with the President of the Republic of Honduras

Palm Beach, FL

Closed Press

Advertisement





SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Newsday

Secondary Print: The Guardian

New Media: The Lion

Radio: AP



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Examiner

Additional Print: Washington Post

Radio: NPR



EST :

11:45 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

7:50 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



6:30PM THE PRESIDENT attends Super Bowl Watch Party

Palm Beach, FL

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Palm Beach, Florida, en route The White House

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.