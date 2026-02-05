Tomahawked: Bessent Flips the Tables on Sen. Warren Over Affordability

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent just figuratively buried the hatchet… in Sen. Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren (D-Mass.).

As usual, Democrat senators resorted to screaming and insults rather than actual serious questions during Bessent’s Thursday testimony. The calm Treasury Secretary scalped the shrieking harpy known as Sen. Warren in hilarious fashion and also exposed how she fueled the problem she claims to be deploring.

Advertisement

As context for the clip below, Warren was losing her marbles — or her arrowheads — over the report that Donald Trump called the affordability crisis a scam and a hoax. What Trump actually said was that Democrats talking about affordability is a “scam” and a “hoax,” because they created the crisis to begin with and fueled and prolonged it as much as possible under the Biden administration. They are also trying to thwart the president’s agenda to solve the crisis.

The same Democrats who wrecked the economy and increased government spending are now pretending they care about affordability, and they are hypocrites. Bessent wasn’t taking any of Warren’s manipulation and lies, either.

🔥@SecScottBessent SCHOOLS Elizabeth Warren over who’s really responsible for the affordability crisis: pic.twitter.com/nHsnrcjlGQ



"Senator, it may be a bit nuanced for you, but what President Trump is referring to is the media saying that the affordability crisis was generated by… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2026

Bessent coolly stated, “Senator, it may be a bit nuanced for you, but what President Trump is referring to is the media saying that the affordability crisis was generated by this administration, when it was you and President Biden who destroyed the buying power of the American people. So there is an affordability crisis — and you were front and center in it.”

Advertisement

Recommended: Riot-Torn Minneapolis Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Warren then gibbered some condescending nonsense about how Trump had called the affordability crisis a hoax. Bessent rejected her propaganda, “He is saying that trying to lay the blame at this administration, rather than the Biden-Warren economy, is a hoax.”

Unfortunately, Warren had her war paint on and returned to the attack. Having made a fool of herself over affordability, she proceeded to make a fool of herself over a joke Donald Trump made about suing his own Federal Reserve chairman nominee, Kevin Warsh, should Warsh not lower rates.

Bessent patiently emphasized that Trump had been joking, and Warren then made an idiotic comment about how Trump should have labeled his comment a joke, because apparently she thinks most Americans are as incapable of understanding humor as she is. “The President also made a joke about you that I won't repeat, Sen. Warren. It got a lot of laughs,” Bessent commented, amused at her hysteria.

.@SecScottBessent: "The President also made a joke about you that I won't repeat, Senator Warren."



...@SenWarren: "Yes, he did."@SecScottBessent: "It got a lot of laughs." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a2sTRcEeUH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2026

Advertisement

Trump has called Warren “Pocahontas” in the past, mocking her scandal where she claimed to be Native American in her university records and during her political career, but a genetics test found that she was between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American.

Elizabeth Warren is a professional liar. She is as dishonest about every policy she criticizes or endorses as she was about her ancestry. And that is why it is so entertaining when Scott Bessent calmly but brutally eviscerates her stupid allegations.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat lies and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.