Riot-Torn Minneapolis Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The leftist domestic terrorists in Minneapolis have seriously injured multiple federal immigration officers and made international headlines with their violence and viciousness. Dazzled by this display of complete catastrophe, The Nation nominated the rioters for the Nobel Peace Prize.

There are times when reality is so far beyond satire that it ceases to be amusing and becomes alarming. Leftists couldn’t give a hoot if the officer Renee Good rammed with her car suffered internal bleeding, or if a Homeland Security officer lost his finger after a leftist bit through it, or if vehicular assaults against federal agents in America are up by 3,300%, with Minneapolis the top hotspot for anti-ICE riots. Even less do leftists care that it is explicitly against federal law even to interfere with or threaten federal immigration officers, let alone to assault them (see 18 U.S. Code § 115).

MORE AGITATORS ARRESTED IN MINNEAPOLIS.



Violent agitators will not stop DHS law enforcement from conducting immigration enforcement. @ICEgov and @CBP are taking rapists, murderers, drug dealers, and other predators out of our communities. Agitators are ruining their lives to… pic.twitter.com/dJ911wqFWS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 5, 2026

Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota are currently weltering in scandal, not only over the illegal activities of violent domestic terrorists but also the Somali fraud debacle. The state is in such shambles that Gov. Tim Walz cannot run for reelection. But The Nation wants to reward this farcical failure?

In its Nobel nomination, The Nation gushed inanely about the people who deliberately iced streets to cause federal vehicles to crash and who made assaulting federal officers a daily recreation: “While individuals and organizations have been granted this prize since its inception in 1901, no municipality has ever been recognized. But, in these unprecedented times, we strongly believe that the case can be made that Minneapolis, the largest city in Minnesota, has met and exceeded the committee’s standard of promoting ‘democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organized and more peaceful world.’”

Last night in Minneapolis, anti-ICE anarchist agitators targeted a hotel where they believed DHS law enforcement was staying. This is part of a coordinated campaign of violence against law enforcement.



These violent anarchists will not deter ICE from carrying out the American… pic.twitter.com/Ie9iBcZB0K — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 26, 2026

Again, illegal aliens are, of course, not allowed to be here by law, and the rioters who support them also repeatedly committed illegal actions. All of this was to protect the most despicable foreign criminals — including murderers, rapists, child abusers, and larcenists — from arrest, as anyone who reads daily updates from DHS on Minnesota arrests knows.

🚨OPERATION METRO SURGE



Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, 4,000+ criminal illegal aliens have been removed from Minnesota, including murderers, rapists, gang members, and terrorists. pic.twitter.com/B5qIVwXx3M — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 4, 2026

I cannot help but marvel at the Marxist revisionism in The Nation’s flight into fantasy below:

In December 2025, President Donald Trump and his administration deployed thousands of armed and masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement and United States Border Patrol agents to Minneapolis, a beautifully multiracial and multiethnic city of nearly 430,000 people. These agents have targeted the city’s diverse immigrant communities and struck fear into all of its residents… The people of Minneapolis have suffered countless abuses, including harassment, detention, deportation, and injury… The people of Minneapolis and neighboring communities have answered that call with peaceful mass demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters to the streets in frigid weather… The people of Minneapolis have also engaged in mutual support and care for neighbors who have been targeted because of the color of their skin or the language they speak.

Democrats are rewriting history in real time. Then again, they have been doing that since the Civil War.

In my opinion, this is why President Donald Trump should have invoked the Insurrection Act instead of pulling hundreds of officers from Minneapolis and rambling about a “softer touch.” Why would one need a softer touch when dealing with criminals and domestic terrorists? Unfortunately, all the leftists and illegal aliens are learning from this is that it pays to be exceedingly violent and vicious, because then the federal government will respond to them, and the media will laud them, even if the overwhelming majority of Americans actually support deportations instead of their cause. The very noisy and unpopular minority carried its point by doing everything wrong.

For a century and a half, Republicans have been trying to appease and compromise with and make peace with Democrats, which is why the country is in the mess it is in. At a certain point, we are going to have to acknowledge that these people have a completely different set of ethical and political standards than we do, and that they will never make peace with us. As The Nation admires the Minneapolis domestic terrorists for their violence, the Democrat Party is now and has always been a party of anti-American, authoritarian violence. And this midterm election year, everything is on the line.

