Texas Sues County for Using Taxpayer Cash to Pay Illegal Aliens’ Lawyers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is taking Bexar County to court over its misuse of taxpayer funds to help foreign criminals.

Paxton accuses Bexar County officials and the Commissioners Court of “unlawfully allocating” Texan taxpayers’ money to provide illegal aliens with legal defense to delay or halt deportation proceedings. This is in violation of state law and also opposed to the U.S. Constitution and federal immigration laws. Besides all that, it is an indefensible waste of citizens' money on criminals who should never have been in the country to begin with, let alone been allowed to stay here.

In light of the fact that funding deportation defense does not rightly come under the heading of a “public benefit,”and falls outside of county authority, Paxton is determined to hash out the dispute in court. “Leftists in Bexar County have no authority to use taxpayer dollars to fund their radical, criminal-loving agenda,” he said in a Feb. 4 press release.

The attorney general’s press release detailed the reasons for his lawsuit:

On December 16, 2025, the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the allocation of $566,181 in county funds to provide legal services to illegal immigrants under Bexar County’s Immigration Legal Services (“ILS”) fund. Reports have indicated that the amount Bexar County has allocated for this illegal program could exceed over $1 million dollars.

As Paxton explained, “State funds cannot underwrite deportation-defense services for individuals unlawfully present in the country. This use of hardworking Texans’ dollars is a flagrant violation of state law and the Texas Constitution.”

With the law squarely on his side, Paxton is seeking a temporary restraining order, injunctive relief, and a declaratory judgment against Bexar County to stop the taxpayer funding of deportation defense.

Illegal aliens have cost the American taxpayer hundreds of billions of dollars. Even under the Trump administration our money is still being sucked up in this crisis, since we have to pay to arrest, detain, and deport the hordes of illegal aliens who came into the country under other administrations. And when the Trump administration obeys woke judges' court orders to release and re-arrest and re-release illegal alien criminals like the "Maryland dad" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, that is yet more money consumed. Democrats' open borders crises cost us even when they're not in power, because mopping up the mess is so expensive.

Naturally Paxton has to participate in that cleanup because Texas, being a border state, has long been a hotspot of the border crisis despite its Republican leadership. Under the Biden administration, unimaginable masses of illegal aliens were continually pouring over the border, and when the Texas government tried to put up razor wire on a border fence, the Biden administration's officials lost their minds and brought in woke court orders on their side.

Fortunately, Paxton has more ability to address the crisis now that the federal government will not rush to thwart his efforts whenever he does so.

