BREAKING: Trump to Launch Website to Help Find Low-Cost Medicine

Catherine Salgado | 3:08 PM on February 05, 2026
The Trump administration will launch a new website to help Americans find low-cost prescription drugs tonight.

The TrumpRx.gov link currently brings up a timer counting down to 7 p.m. Eastern time, when the website will officially launch. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the launch of the new site during a press briefing. Helping bring down the cost of prescription drugs has been a priority of Donald Trump ever since he took office again last January.

The Trump administration has arranged with pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices for Americans to match the lowest prices in other developed countries.

This new website launch comes just after the Department of Health and Human Services revealed a $100 million investment to fight opioid addiction, homelessness, and other healthcare crises in what Trump calls the “Great American Recovery.”

As I have said many times, the federal government should never really have gotten involved with healthcare to begin with, but since it is involved, it is very important that federal healthcare agencies focus on healing and helping Americans instead of experimenting on or harming them. Of course, this would be easier if all of the major pharmaceutical companies were not incredibly corrupt and apparently financially dependent on keeping Americans chronically ill, but the Trump administration has scored some victories. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team have been hard at work this past year.

More details will be available on the TrumpRx.gov website after the launch Thursday evening.

