LIVE RESULTS: Special Election Primaries in New Jersey's 11th District

There's a special election happening tonight in the Garden State, and it's probably going to go exactly the way you'd picture it. This one is taking place in the 11th Congressional District, and the primary is to replace Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Thirteen Democrats are vying for the chance to make it to the general election: Analilia Mejia, Anna Lee Williams, Brendan Gill, Cammie Croft, Dean Dafis, Jean-Louis Cauvin, Jeffrey Grayzel, John Bartlett, Justin Strickland, Marc Chaaban, Tahesha Way, Tom Malinowski, and Zach Beecher. Only one Republican is running: Joe Hathaway.

It's a solidly blue district — after all, it kept electing Sherrill — so the Democrat winner will most likely skate through the general. One of the things to look out for here is that anti-ICE rhetoric has come front and center in this race. This will likely signify that the winner will be a totally woke nutbar.

The New Jersey Monitor reports:

Much of the campaign on the Democratic side has focused on President Donald Trump. In the final days of the race, Malinowski, who represented the 7th Congressional District in Congress for two terms before voters ousted him in 2022, has been the target of millions of dollars in outside spending attacking him for voting “with Trump” to fund U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (referencing an emergency appropriations bill in 2019 that received bipartisan support and included humanitarian aid and funding for federal agencies).

Check out the results below, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

