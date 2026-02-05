Anti-ICE Applause: Jackson's Disqualifying Moment

David Manney | 9:01 PM on February 05, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

One thing we should never see is judges high-fiving criminals at parties; they enforce the law, not celebrate those who mock it. Neutrality demands distance from chaos, especially when robes hang in the closet. Attending events that trash law enforcement turns impartiality into a punchline.

Advertisement

Blackburn's Call for Probe

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) urged Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Blackburn pointed to Jackson's attendance at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

"While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric," Blackburn wrote in a letter to Roberts. 

Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for an investigation into whether Jackson’s actions violate the high court's Code of Conduct and would require her to recuse herself from certain cases. 

During speeches filled with anti-ICE rhetoric, Jackson clapped along with attendees who also wore "ICE Out" pins, while speakers shouted "F--- ICE" and "No one is illegal on stolen land."

Jackson's Grammy Night

Jackson attended the Grammys, nominated for narrating the audiobook of her memoir, Lovely One. She lost to Patti LuPone, but stayed for the show. 

Blackburn argued that Jackson's presence at an event that amplified far-left rhetoric violates the Supreme Court Code of Conduct, which requires justices to avoid actions that undermine public confidence in impartiality.

Advertisement

Questions of Bias and Recusal

Highlighting potential recusal issues, Blackburn said Jackson should step aside from immigration cases, such as those involving birthright citizenship or ICE operations.

Applauding calls to abolish ICE suggests bias against enforcement, unlike the baseless attacks on Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Jackson's actions raise genuine concerns about impartiality. She swore an oath to uphold the law, yet cheered rhetoric that trashes border security.

Forgetting the Robe

Jackson enjoys theater and music, but Supreme Court justices hold a unique position; ordinary people freely applaud, while justices represent the law's integrity.

Showing up at an anti-ICE rally mocks that duty; she forgot her job requires neutrality, not nods to celebrities cursing federal agents.

That's the choice that disqualifies her from any future ICE-related litigation, where recusal protects justices from perceived favoritism.

Broader Implications

Coinciding with Trump's deportation pushes in Minneapolis, activists at the Grammys pushed out anti-ICE messages, turning the event into a protest. Jackson's applause aligns her with that crowd. Blackburn contrasted it with Democratic demands for conservative justices' recusal. If Jackson ignores the code, it erodes trust in the court.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Roberts needs to act to maintain standards.

Final Thoughts

Supreme Court justices hold a position unlike any other: they interpret and uphold the Constitution, not openly cheer for defiance. Ordinary people can clap at concerts without consequence, but when a justice claps and nods along to chants that demonize federal law enforcement, the robe's weight should demand justice.

Jackson's choice to attend and applaud that night traded judicial restraint for celebrity applause. Impartiality isn't optional: it's the job.

When any justice forgets that, the court itself loses credibility, one careless clap at a time.

Judicial scandals demand accountability, not excuses. Blackburn's push highlights how personal choices undermine public trust. PJ Media VIP supports commentary that calls out bias and defends integrity. Join today and back independent voices.

David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS MARSHA BLACKBURN SENATE SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Recommended

Gutfeld Destroys the Democrats’ Voter ID Double Standard, and It’s Glorious Matt Margolis
Is This the Most Mask-Drop Moment Ever by a Leftist? Aaron Hanscom
The Fuse to the Blue State Demographic Bomb Has Been Lit. Sit Back, and Enjoy the Show. Rick Moran
Bombshell Report Links Rashida Tlaib to Terrorist Groups Matt Margolis
Shamwow Guy Drops White-Hot 30-Second Spot for His Congressional Campaign Athena Thorne
Tomahawked: Bessent Flips the Tables on Sen. Warren Over Affordability Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Latest Anti-Melania Antics Will Disgust You
Will Aliens Ever See the 'Golden Records' Attached to the Voyager Spacecraft?
Washington Finally Admits What Addiction Really Is
Advertisement