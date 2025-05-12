WATCH: Last American Hamas Hostage's Emotional Reunion With His Family

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, tragically the last American hostage of Hamas still alive, has been reunited with his family.

The state of Israel posted photos and videos Monday of young Edan being reunited with family after more than a year and a half in hellish captivity in Gaza. “There’s nothing stronger than a family’s embrace,” Israel wrote. “Welcome home Edan!” The Trump administration and Hamas negotiated a deal with Hamas ally Qatar and Egypt acting as mediators for Edan’s release.

Donald Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social, “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen.” Hamas actually followed through for once, and Edan was released. Trump shared a clip of Edan’s parents’ first call with their son since his release.

Edan’s family released a statement when the news of the deal was first announced: “Today, on Mother's Day, we received the greatest gift imaginable—news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza.” They thanked Trump and his special envoy Steve Witkoff for intervening on Edan’s behalf.

Edan’s mother, in the phone call with her son right after his release, said, “You are strong, you are safe, you are home.” After 584 days of waiting and praying, her son is alive and coming home.

