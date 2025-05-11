Hamas' Hostage Edan Alexander Is Coming Home

Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander is finally coming home after surviving hell in Hamas captivity for over a year and a half, Donald Trump announced Sunday.

Alexander, who sadly is reportedly the last surviving American hostage, is being released in a move hailed by Trump as a hopeful sign for an end to the Israel-Hamas war. What joyous news for Edan’s mother on Mothers’ Day!

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen.”

Two countries that have long fueled/supported Gazan terrorism, but are now apparently interested in pleasing the Trump administration, acted as mediators, according to the president. “This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” he enthused.

Edan’s family released a statement: “Today, on Mother's Day, we received the greatest gift imaginable—news that our beautiful son Edan is returning home after 583 days in captivity in Gaza.” They continued:

We express our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the US administration for their tireless work to make this happen. We urge the Israeli government and the negotiating teams: please don't stop. We hope our son's release begins negotiations for all 58 remaining hostages, ending this nightmare for them and their families. No hostage should be left behind.

The main worry following this excellent news is that, if Trump continues to negotiate with Hamas and its friend the Qatari government, Hamas might survive to fight another day instead of being destroyed utterly to end the conflict that is the latest stage in nearly a century of jihad against Israel. Hamas did announce that it was in contact with the Trump administration, and the news about Alexander followed.

“The movement has shown a high level of positivity, and the Israeli soldier with dual American citizenship, [Edan] Alexander, will be released as part of the steps being taken toward a ceasefire, the opening of border crossings, and the entry of aid and relief for our people in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas stated, per Fox News.

Vice President JD Vance, as usual a little more cautious than Trump, posted on X, “Pray that Hamas follows through and Edan gets to come home. If they do, it will have been another triumph of Steve Witkoff, who continues to face withering attacks for freeing hostages, negotiating complex diplomatic proposals, and serving his country (at great financial cost).” Witkoff is Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Pray that Hamas follows through and Edan gets to come home.



If they do, it will have been another triumph of Steve Witkoff, who continues to face withering attacks for freeing hostages, negotiating complex diplomatic proposals, and serving his country (at great financial cost) https://t.co/etJWcGdVRT — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 11, 2025





Let’s pray Hamas follows through and that Edan Alexander really is coming home to his family.

