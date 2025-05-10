Why Won’t Gov’t Disclose USAID Gaza Aid Recipients?

Why would the State Department say that disclosing recipients of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) funds in Gaza would put those recipients “at risk” from Israeli forces? I think we can guess that USAID was funding terror-tied or outright terrorist individuals/entities. After all, what else is there in jihad-loving Gaza?

With Hamas and the jihadi-funding Palestinian Authority in control in Gaza and the falsely labeled “West Bank” (actually Judea and Samaria), and the overwhelming majority of Palestinians in support of jihad, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Gaza (aside, perhaps, from a handful of Christian churches) who is not tied to or actively involved in genocidal terrorism. But the fact that federal bureaucrats have reportedly claimed that the aid recipients of our taxpayer money in Gaza could somehow be in danger if their identity is known indicates that there is definitely something very sketchy going on.

Judicial Watch provided an update this week on an ongoing battle for transparency with the State Department that perhaps Secretary of State Marco Rubio can address and rectify:

Judicial Watch announced today that Judge Reggie B. Walton has ordered the U.S. State Department to explain its claim that the recipients of a Biden-era United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Gaza aid grant cannot be disclosed because the agency’s workers could be put at risk by Israel. Today at a court hearing on the issue Judge Walton was incredulous at the State Department’s argument, as it necessarily implied that it is the U.S. Government’s position that U.S. ally Israel would purposely target and kill innocent air workers in Gaza[.] The order comes in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking records from USAID regarding $27 million in grants allocated to “Miscellaneous Foreign Awardees” for use in Gaza.

We know, like the judge, that position is bosh, of course — Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will even endanger its own men to try and avoid “civilian” casualties, in contrast to Hamas, which habitually stashes its weapons and hides its terror bases in or under civilian structures such as hospitals and schools.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked, “Were terror-linked groups funded by USAID? It sure looks that way. Moreover, why are the State and Justice Departments pushing leftist smears against Israel in federal court? Secretary Rubio and Attorney General Bondi need to ride herd and stop this cover-up justified by a sly Deep State libel of Israel.”

In fact, the Biden-Harris administration lavished a staggering $13.7 billion — at least — of our money on Islamist groups, including the Taliban, as I have previously explained:

That includes hundreds of millions of dollars to overwhelmingly pro-jihad Gazans, who are ruled by the terrorist group Hamas, including funding for the failed Gaza pier that cost the life of at least one young American soldier, Quandarius D. Stanley. Millions more dollars were funneled to the terrorism-infested UN agency UNRWA. Amazing how Democrats love to fund Islamic jihadis but never seem to care a bit about persecuted Christians and Jews, or even about our own citizens suffering from natural disasters.

The Trump State Department can and should insist on transparency regarding the now-shuttered USAID’s former pro-terror funding.

