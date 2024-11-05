U.S. Soldier Dies of Injuries From Gaza Pier, Latest Casualty of Biden-Harris Military Policy

One of Joe Biden‘s most disgusting lies was his claim that no U.S. soldiers died overseas under his watch, not to mention his promises not to put boots on the ground. Another soldier has died under the Biden administration, this time from injuries sustained during the brief period of the disastrous but expensive pier that the U.S. government built for Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Biden asserted during his embarrassing debate with Trump that no troops died anywhere globally under his administration. Not only were military members killed in Afghanistan and Jordan under the Biden-Harris administration, but another tragic fatality has occurred: U.S. Army Sgt. Quandarius Davon Stanley, only 23 years old.

Think of Stanley today, especially if you are voting, and pray for him and his family. He is yet another victim of Biden-Harris America Last policies. From Breitbart:

As Breitbart News reported, the pier was a core promise of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Biden assured Americans that there would be no “boots on the ground” — though, as Breitbart News pointed out, there would have to be U.S. personnel at sea, and at risk. The cost of building the floating pier was $230 million [yet the administration told American hurricane victims there wasn’t enough money for them]. As Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong noted, the pier regularly broke apart due to storms and high waves in the Mediterranean…Sources also complained to Wong that lives were being endangered for a “photo-op.” The administration itself admitted that there were other, more efficient ways of bringing aid to Gaza…The pier opened in mid-May and was closed by mid-July, having only been operational for a total of 20 days. During the course of its operations, three U.S. soldiers were injured. Two returned to work; Stanley was disabled, then died.

Stanley died so the Biden-Harris administration could brag about helping Hamas-loving Gazans who didn’t even want the pier. Absolutely despicable.

Thirteen U.S. military members were killed in 2021 in the Kabul bombing during Biden-Harris’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Numerous Afghanis were killed, too, and dozens of Americans were wounded. Three U.S. service members were also killed this year in Jordan by Iranian-backed militia. About three dozen military personnel were injured in that same attack, according to the Washington Examiner.

The casualties in Afghanistan were (per the Examiner): Marines Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20; Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23; Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31; Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20; Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20; Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22; Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20; Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25; Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23; and Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22. The Jordan casualties were Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, and Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders.

These are the brave men and women, the heroes, whom Biden disrespected and forgot. In contrast, Donald Trump attended a memorial for the Kabul victims in August. Biden (who had previously acted shamefully when meeting the victims’ caskets) and Kamala Harris did not attend despite having no scheduled events that day.

What leadership would you prefer in the White House? A president who honors our troops or a president who endangers troops needlessly and then callously forgets their sacrifice?