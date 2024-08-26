Trump Honors Kabul Victims, Blames Biden-Harris

Donald Trump paid tribute to the U.S. military victims of the Kabul terrorist attack who died during the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. This comes after he rightly blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the catastrophe that included the deadly bombing.

Advertisement

Trump addressed a National Guard Association conference on Aug. 25, and vowed that, if elected again, he will fire every single senior military and diplomatic official responsible for the Afghanistan withdrawal that left thousands of Americans and Afghani allies stranded in the hellish, Taliban-controlled country.

“Caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, the humiliation in Afghanistan set off the collapse of American credibility and respect all around the world,” Trump told the audience, according to New York Post, adding that voters “are going to fire Kamala and Joe on Nov. 5, we hope.”

Trump promised, “We’ll get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity, to be on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day.” The former president added, “You know, you have to fire people.…You did a terrible, terrible disservice to our country. You get fired when that happens.”

On Monday, Trump honored the Kabul bombing victims at Arlington National Cemetery. The New York Post reported:

Trump, 78, laid wreaths in honor of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee and Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover as well as Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss — all of whom were killed along with 10 of their military colleagues and nearly 200 Afghans when ISIS-K suicide bomber Abdul Rahman al-Logari detonated an explosive vest outside Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate on Aug. 26, 2021. The former president was also joined by former Marines Tyler Vargas-Andrews and Kelsee Lainhart, both of whom were severely wounded in the Abbey Gate attack. Lainhart was left paralyzed by the blast, while Vargas-Andrews lost his left leg and part of his right arm.

Advertisement

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said, “The families were just thrilled that President Trump spent so much time with them.”

Biden and Harris had no scheduled events Monday, per the Post, but did not make any effort to come honor the fallen service members. Biden, in fact, is on vacation (as usual). Dementia Joe couldn’t possibly let the anniversary of one of his biggest and deadliest failures interfere with his vacation schedule!

For Our VIPs: 2024 US Election Will Likely Determine Taiwan’s Fate

The Post explained what happened in 2021:

The service members and nearly 200 Afghans perished on Aug. 26, 2021 when ISIS-K suicide bomber Abdul Rahman al-Logari detonated an explosive vest outside Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate — the crowning catastrophe on a rushed evacuation that left hundreds of US citizens and Afghan allies behind to face a brutal Islamic fundamentalist regime. No military or other government official is known to have lost their jobs over the disaster, even though a House Republican-led panel has heard testimony that President Biden ignored the advice of diplomats by insisting the pullout be completed ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack.

Advertisement

If Trump had been president in 2021, perhaps the 13 U.S. military and many Afghanis killed in Kabul would still be alive. We need to vote Trump into office again to prevent more such tragedies.