Iranians Defy Regime as Netanyahu Backs Their Revolt

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expresses support for rebels against Iran’s Islamic regime and seeks backing from the United States, Iranians are filling the streets to protest tyranny.

Video footage of Iranian terrorist government troops firing directly at protesters, along with reports of the arrest of a protest leader, has underscored how dangerous it is to stand up for freedom and oppose tyranny in Iran. Yet the Persian people continue to rise up, call for the restoration of their Shah, and hope for international sympathy.

Netanyahu told Newsmax this week, “You know, if you have a change, it will come from within. It's up to the Iranian people, and we understand what they're going through, and we're very sympathetic to them.”

This is one of multiple times Netanyahu has expressed support for the Iranian people, but he (naturally) remains cagey about plans for potential military strikes on Iran, partly because he has been seeking backing from the United States against our common enemy. As Israel made clear earlier in 2025, it is able to wreak a lot of damage on Iran with Israelis taking the brunt of the dirty work and Americans providing resources. Could 2026 be the year the Islamic regime, the world’s number one terror-sponsoring government, falls?

Footage of the Iranian protests is going viral on X, even though many Western journalists and outlets are trying to ignore them. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the key player in orchestrating violent military resistance to and jihad against Israel and the United States, is also currently busy firing upon its own people.

Breaking from Iran: Kermanshah Bazaar, IRGC forces shoot at protesters directly pic.twitter.com/HhZmOSYTG1 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 30, 2025

During the 2023 mass protests, the Iranian regime killed dozens of protesters, arrested tens of thousands more, and brutally abused and tortured many of those whom it arrested. All of which is to say that to be a protester in Iran takes exceptional courage. And yet many thousands of Iranians have found that courage every day in recent weeks.

🔴 Iranians are chanting "Long Live the Shah" in the faces of a regime who executes people for saying it.



Insane bravery. pic.twitter.com/UZ4dyi9r7k — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 1, 2026

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), with U.S. aid, seemed very close to finishing off the Islamic regime of Iran last year, and the allies admitted to knowing the location of the genocidal dictator Ayatollah Khamenei. For some strange reason, the United States government decided not to finish the job.

Since then in Iran, executions of political prisoners have increased, persecution of Christians has grown harsher, and the Ayatollah has sworn vengeance against America and Israel while doubling down on supporting global terrorist groups like Hamas. Yes, Iran’s regime has poured a lot of money and resources into wiping Israel off the map, but they have always seen America as the “Great Satan,” the number one target. The Iranian Islamic regime has infiltrated our government, sponsored our enemies, and killed our troops.

We might not want to face off against Iran, but we also don’t have that choice. Khamenei and his ilk made that decision for us long ago. The question now is how will the United States respond.

