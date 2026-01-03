Kathy Hochul Just Insulted the Memory of Those Killed on 9/11

After 9/11, Americans promised to “never forget.” It wasn’t just a slogan. It was a vow born out of the smoke and heartbreak that defined a generation. But a quarter-century later, it’s hard to ignore that many in positions of power already have forgotten. The pain has dulled, the memories have faded, and now, apparently, Democrats are more eager to prove their “anti-racist” bona fides than to honor the dead. Nowhere was that clearer than in New York this week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul just ordered sixteen state landmarks to be lit green to celebrate Muslim American Heritage Month. That included One World Trade Center, also known as the Freedom Tower, built on the ashes of the Twin Towers destroyed on Sept. 11, 2001. Radical Islamists who hijacked planes and flew them straight into the symbols of American power murdered roughly 3,000 Americans that morning. Yet somehow, Hochul thought lighting the replacement tower to celebrate Islam was a fine idea.

"The twin towers were unable to be lit green tonight," Queens Republican Councilwoman Vickie Paladino wrote on X. "It's disgusting that the Freedom Tower – which stands at the World Trade Center site – is lit in green to celebrate Islam," fumed Angela Morabito, a spokeswoman for the Defense of Freedom Institute, in a post on X.

>“What ‘contributions of Muslim communities’ are you honoring here, Governor?” she continued. “The time the worst among them killed thousands of innocent Americans?”

You can’t make this up. The left is so desperate to prove how tolerant it is that it is literally celebrating Islam at the site of an Islamic attack on our nation.

And the insults just keep coming.

A press release from the governor’s office included a statement of support from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was sworn in Thursday and is the city’s first Muslim mayor. “While I was proud to be sworn in as our city’s first Muslim mayor yesterday, Muslims have been part of New York for centuries,” Mamdani wrote. “We have built small businesses, raised our families, pursued every profession, enriched our culture and cuisine, and been a part of what makes our city what it is today.

The Freedom Tower isn’t just another office building. It’s a memorial site for innocent Americans murdered by radical Islamists. Every decision tied to it carries moral weight.

Nearly twenty-five years after 9/11, those who lecture about “remembering history” have forgotten the most consequential day in modern American memory. Their obsessions with symbolism and identity politics now override basic common sense and respect.

Somehow, no matter what, Democrats always manage to find a way to sink even lower than you can you imagine.

