Today in History: 813 Christians Are Beheaded for Refusing Islam

Raymond Ibrahim | 12:25 PM on August 14, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

In the following video (article version here), we revisit what happened to the Martyrs of Otranto and how, for all the talk that modern terrorists have "hijacked" Islam, in fact, Muhammad's religion has never changed:

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! 

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

Gavin Newsom’s Gerrymandering Scheme Just Hit a Snag Matt Margolis
CNN’s Top Legal Analyst Just Nuked the Left’s Talking Points on Trump’s D.C. Crime Crackdown Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Oh, NOW the Dems Are Worried About 'Rewriting History' Stephen Kruiser
Boasberg’s Contempt Backfires: The Case That Put a Judge in His Place Maureen Steele
There Aren't Enough Shells on the Beach to Hide James Comey's Blackmail Treachery Against Trump Victoria Taft
How to Win the Democratic Party’s 2028 Nomination (and Destroy America!) in 3 Easy Steps Scott Pinsker

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

California's Last Hope
Houston, We Have a Spending Problem
Exposed: How Hillary Planned to Reward Schiff for Undermining Trump
Advertisement