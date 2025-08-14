Today in History: 813 Christians Are Beheaded for Refusing Islam

In the following video (article version here), we revisit what happened to the Martyrs of Otranto and how, for all the talk that modern terrorists have "hijacked" Islam, in fact, Muhammad's religion has never changed:

