The Civil War Ended 160 Years Ago Today — Or Did It?

A hundred and sixty years ago today, the largest Confederate surrender ended the U.S. Civil War. Or did it?

On April 26, 1865, rebel Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston surrendered at Bennett Place to Union Gen. William T. Sherman, effectively ending the Civil War, a war which Democrats had launched in fury over the election of an anti-slavery Republican president (Lincoln). In the 19th century, Democrats used war, domestic terrorism, election fraud, dishonest propaganda, and fear tactics to undermine American patriotism, peace, and equality. If that sounds very familiar to our own day, that is because the Democrats never really stopped fighting a civil war, despite the surrender. They simply changed the battlegrounds and weapons.

Bennett Place ended the military phase of the Civil War, and was certainly a historic victory. But mere days before, a Confederate empathizer who opposed civil rights had assassinated Abraham Lincoln, leaving racist, incompetent Vice President Andrew Johnson — a Democrat — to butcher Reconstruction. Victorious Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant would go on to face and fight widespread Democrat domestic terrorism against Republicans (particularly black voters) when he was elected to the presidency. To this very day, Democrats are still encouraging domestic terrorism and protecting violent criminals in order to advance their chaotic ideology and undermine the current Republican administration.

In fact, two judges were just arrested for reportedly harboring and assisting violent illegal alien criminals. It is certainly encouraging to see two leftist authorities held accountable for their crimes, considering how many activist judges and highly corrupt politicians never have been and probably never will be investigated or punished.

How many Democrats and their bureaucrat allies have been accused of crimes! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s administration trafficked children via the border crisis, Anthony Fauci almost certainly lied knowingly about the risky COVID vaccines, Ilhan Omar is a pro-jihad, accused felon, Gen. Mark Milley is a traitor, Hunter Biden is a serial criminal, Gov. Gavin Newsom created the crisis situation that made the California fires so devastating, Chris Wray oversaw unprecedented weaponization of the FBI, and Adam Schiff is accused of tampering with evidence. Yet only former GOP Rep. George Santos is going to prison.

Karoline Leavitt calls out the media for caring more about the deported MS-13 El Salvadorian illegal alien "Maryland father" more than Rachel Morin, who was murdered by an illegal alien. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) Apr 14, 2025

Democrats love criminal George Floyd and accused drug- and human-trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but despise murdered innocents Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray. They are the same evil party in tactics and violence as they were 160 years ago when the launched America’s bloodiest war. The only question is — are we going to let them win?

