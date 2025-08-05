DOGE Employee Brutally Beaten, Trump Threatens to Federalize D.C.

After thugs viciously beat up a young DOGE employee, reportedly after he intervened to protect a female victim, Donald Trump is threatening to federalize Washington, D.C., to deal with the crime crisis.

Our national capital has been a cesspool of crime and corruption for many years, and the Democrats who run the city encourage rather than address rampant crime. That needs to change, and Trump thinks he has an answer.

Sharing a photo of the DOGE employee after criminals assaulted and bloodied him, Trump furiously declared, “Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!”

HOLY SHLIT: A young man working for @DOGE was brutally beaten in the streets of DC recently after he reportedly attempted to defend a woman who was being assaulted by a large group of men.



The violence in DC is out of control. Something needs to be done.



Pray for this man 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2moPSSdSfe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2025

The president is fed up. “The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these ‘minors’ as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14,” he stated in his controversial proposal. “The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see.”

The homeless and criminals who make ordinary citizens increasingly unsafe run D.C., as the elites live behind walls with private security. That’s a double standard with violent results. The Hill’s opinion section reported earlier this year that Washington is one of the most murderous cities in the developed world, with petty crime equally rife. That’s a shameful reflection.

Trump warned city officials, “If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime.”

He is ready to take action if D.C. Democrats don’t. “If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump concluded.

Elon Musk, former head of DOGE, also reacted to the attack and endorsed Trump‘s plan. “A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC,” he posted on X. “A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC.”

It remains to be seen how this plays out, since the Democrats running D.C. almost certainly will take absolutely no action.

