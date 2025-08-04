Secret Service Nearly Renewed Clearance for Disgraced Director Who Failed to Protect Trump

The Secret Service, which once had a reputation for steadfast apolitical professionalism, found itself on the cusp of making an utterly mystifying decision before a Republican senator intervened with some pointed questions. Incredibly, officials were about to rubber-stamp the renewal of former Director Kimberly Cheatle’s top-level security clearance: the very same Cheatle whose disastrous leadership enabled the security meltdown that nearly claimed Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pa.

It's only when RealClearPolitics pressed for comment on Sen. Ron Johnson's (R-Wis.) opposition that the agency recoiled and changed course.

Cheatle’s disastrous tenure ended the only way it could, drowned in a flood of bipartisan outrage. According to insiders, her team repeatedly shot down requests for more resources during Trump’s campaign. After the stunning security failure in Butler, public fury was swift, including from Congress.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), after jointly probing the agency's failures, asserted that Cheatle would stain the Secret Service forever and that her attempted security clearance renewal compounded the shame. "Kim Cheatle disgraced the Secret Service by failing to prevent a horrifying attempt on President Trump’s life,"

Blackburn said flatly. Her condemnation didn’t end there. Blackburn skewered Cheatle’s stonewalling of oversight and refusal to answer hard questions, recalling how she literally ran away from senators demanding accountability at the GOP convention just days after the shooting.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations and previously chaired the full Homeland Security panel, argued that Cheatle should not have her security clearance renewed after her leadership decisions contributed to the agency’s numerous failures surrounding the assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. “Following the security debacle in Butler, the former director of USSS made the right decision to resign,” Johnson told RCP. “I see no reason for her security clearance to be reinstated.” Asked for comment on Johnson’s opposition, the Secret Service issued a vague statement saying Secret Service Director Sean Curran, a Trump appointee, had decided that “not all former directors” should have their security clearances renewed.

Cheatle called it “the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades,” but she refused to step down until mounting pressure, failed testimony, and threats of contempt finally forced her out. She left quietly, without punishment or accountability.

But the fallout didn’t end with Cheatle’s quiet exit. On the anniversary of the assassination attempt, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) dropped a bombshell report accusing Cheatle of flat-out lying about denied security requests. Meanwhile, a damning GAO report confirmed what many suspected: Secret Service brass were warned about a potential Iranian threat ten days before the rally, then failed to share that intel with agents tasked with protecting the former president.

So far, Congress hasn’t referred criminal charges, but House Oversight Chair James Comer isn’t closing the door. If it turns out Cheatle misled investigators, he says, the committee “will respond.” At the very least, the public deserves answers, something Cheatle has evaded from day one.

Now, with Director Sean Curran at the helm, there’s a sign that the old D.C. playbook may finally be getting tossed. For too long, former officials enjoyed unfettered access to classified materials under the guise of “advisory” roles or smooth transitions. In reality, that access often just meant fatter paychecks, cushier gigs, and a louder megaphone for disgraced bureaucrats who refuse to leave the stage.

