BREAKING: Texas House Votes to Issue Arrest Warrants for Rogue Democrats

If you’ve been around PJ Media today, you’re aware of a Texas-sized saga in the Lone Star State. Democrats in the state assembly have fled to Illinois to avoid a quorum vote in a special session that, among other issues, would trigger a mid-decade redistricting that would solidify the state’s GOP congressional majority.

Advertisement

My colleague Stephen Green wrote about it earlier this morning:

[Gov. Greg] Abbott called the session last month to debate, among other issues, a special mid-cycle redistricting effort that would likely eliminate five Democrat seats from the Texas delegation to the U.S. Congress. Democrats responded in a totally grown-up way by fleeing to Illinois, where they could hide under Gov. JB Pritzker's ample protection. Dem donors reportedly raised funds to cover living expenses and the Texas House's $500-a-day fine for skipping work. Quorum denied, the special session is effectively in limbo.

The Democrats’ stunt could lead to felony charges, and now the state house has passed a motion to issue warrants for the arrest of these Democrats.

🚨Texas House passes a motion to issue ARREST WARRANTS for the Democrats who fled to Illinois!



GAME ON. pic.twitter.com/0IHqWSBBS6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

Advertisement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton drafted an opinion that could allow Abbott to remove the rogue members, but that would require judicial approval and would probably drag out longer than the state has time for.

Thankfully, the state of Texas is sticking it to these Democrats for yet another performative stunt that prevents the assembly from doing the people's business. God Bless Texas!

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!