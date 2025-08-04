After Decades of Terror, Israel Reclaiming Gaza Is the Only Rational Move

Would you let me play a game of "what if?"

What if you owned a house in a neighborhood full of ethnicities? You've surrounded your yard with a privacy fence, keeping your business yours, while letting your neighbor's business theirs.

A few years ago, loud neighbors moved into the house next door, and boy, did they make a lot of noise. They enjoyed shooting fireworks in every direction, but more often than not, bottle rockets flew across your yard. You've asked them nicely. However, they ignored you. The next time they shot fireworks over your yard, you did something about it: You took your garden hose and drenched their firepit. The neighborhood association dropped threats of preventing deliveries to your home while jacking up your membership fees.

Eventually, those neighbors dispensed with mere fireworks; they directly threatened your family's safety, yet that same association did nothing. Finally, you woke up on a Saturday morning to find your home invaded, half your children taken away, and several other members of your family killed.

Enough was enough; you decided to go all out, like Jacob McCandles, and not only rescued your family but also destroyed every chance that house would ever threaten you again.

That awful analogy describes Israel's existence over the past couple of years.

They Gave Peace a Chance. It Blew Up in Their Faces.

Israelis are no longer living in confusion. When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the world that Israel will assume complete security control of the Gaza Strip, there are no flinching, gasping, or clutching pearls over so-called international norms. The people who've buried children while dodging rockets and watching kibbutzim go up in flames know precisely what's at stake.

Control isn't an occupation; in this situation, it's Israel's survival.

After two decades of terrorist regimes, ceasefires only benefiting one side, and Western hand-wringing enabling it all, reclaiming Gaza is the only move making sense.

The last remaining move.

What Israel Gave Up, and What It Got

When Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, it wasn't because of pressure from Hamas, but the guidance of the wise leaders who proclaimed the solution was land-for-peace.

So, Israel did it. They ripped thousands of their own citizens from their homes, bulldozing settlements, removing synagogues, and digging up Jewish graves. It wasn't a trade; there weren't negotiations; it was unilateral.

And then?

A bloody 2007 coup placed Hamas in charge. Gaza went from being a potential model for Palestinian self-rule to an Iranian-funded weapons depot. Overnight.

For every inch Israel gave, they received rockets, tunnels, and indoctrination camps for children holding toy rifles, while chanting death to Jews.

Greenhouses became weapons factories. Hospitals became missile silos. Every inch of Gaza was turned into a future battlefield.

The Fantasy of Self-Governed Gaza Was Just That: A Fantasy

Elites of the West are clinging to the dream that Gaza could govern itself peacefully if Israel got out of the way. But, on a dark day in October 2023, that myth collapsed when Hamas launched the worst attack in Israeli history, slaughtering over 1,200 civilians in a single day.

After that October 7, no serious Israeli believed in containment, they believed in one thing, and one thing only: Control.

Not out of malice, but out of necessity.

Gaza was given every opportunity to build something, to show the world what self-rule in Palestine could look like. Instead, it became a hub for a death cult ideology, human shields, and genocidal theater.

Tell me, what other nation leaves that kind of threat next door, without walls, patrols, checkpoints, and full-spectrum control?

Answer: None.

The World Screams, but the World Didn’t Bleed

The usual suspects light up whenever the Israelis would strike back. The BBC, UN, leftist professors from universities where Hamas is still considered a resistance movement, saying Israel's reactions were disproportionate, and crying about international law.

Funny. What they never say is how to stop terrorists from hiding behind babies, or protecting a nation where, no matter where they look, each neighbor is a sworn enemy.

Israel is expected to show restraint, yet Hamas is given the same expectation. Israel needs to trust peace partners, but won't put their own families under direct rocket fire for 15 years, to prove a point.

Double standards get old, and Israelis are done pretending to care about it.

More power to them!

The Palestinian Authority? Just Hamas in Better Suits

Some wise old owls on the left argue to let the Palestinian Authority take over Gaza, let Mahmoud Abbas's crew run it.

That would be like letting a junkie run a pharmacy.

Convicted terrorists get paid by the PA, who name streets after suicide bombers, whose schoolbooks still teach that Jews are subhuman and that all of Israel remains occupied land.

If Hamas is a wolf with teeth, then the PA is the same animal, yet wearing a tailored jacket.

Giving Gaza to the Palestinian Authority doesn't fix a single thing. It simply shifts terror from missiles to diplomatic back channels.

Control Isn’t Conquest. It’s a Security Firewall.

Let's cut to the chase: Netanyahu isn't talking annexation, rebuilding Israeli settlements within Gaza: He's talking about military oversight, counterterrorism dominance, and full intelligence control of each square block of that hostile strip.

Why, asks the ignorant leftist?

Because it's the only way to keep southern Israel safe. The only way to prevent another October 7. The only way of stopping Hamas, or whatever takes its place, from stockpiling Iranian rockets two miles away from Israeli schools.

We're not seeing Israeli imperialism; we're seeing self-defense.

Anybody calling it anything else hasn't buried a child murdered by Hamas.

The West’s Real Problem: They’re Still Chasing the 1990s

The people who scream the loudest about Israeli overreach still think the calendar reads 1993, thinking Oslo is still alive, that Hamas can be reasoned with. They believe that if we hold yet another summit, pass another UN resolution, and allocate sufficient funds to NGOs, the region will magically stabilize.

That era is over. Thank God.

Israel tried everything: Goodwill, retreat, giving Gaza a blank slate, for what? In return, the country held funerals, sirens, and body tags.

At long last, Israel told the world to pound sand.

While choosing clarity.

Final Thoughts

Israel’s decision to assume complete control of Gaza isn’t about vengeance or conquest. It’s about ending a long-running lie. The lie that Gaza can be left to its own devices without becoming a base for terror. That illusion cost too many lives.

When a terrorist state neighbors your backyard, you don’t give it independence. You give it limits. Strict ones. Enforced by people who know what happens when you blink.

Israel isn’t asking the world for permission anymore. It’s reminding the world that survival doesn’t wait for consensus.

