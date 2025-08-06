New Nonprofit Aims to End Child ‘Gender Transitions’ Worldwide

Chris Elston, who has been working as an international opponent of “gender transitioning” kids as “Billboard Chris,” has launched a new non-profit to fight transgender ideology.

Elston announced the launch of his non-profit Wednesday, proudly speculating, “As far as I know, we are the only non-profit with the explicit goal of ending the medical malpractice of child transition worldwide, but this is a big job.” Undaunted by legal targeting in multiple countries, Elston is looking to formalize and expand his efforts.

Elston, who got his nickname from walking the streets of Western cities wearing a sandwich board that says, “Children can’t consent to puberty blockers,” hopes to reach America, Europe, Canada, Australia, and everywhere in between.

His X post began, “Huge news! I have launched a U.S. non-profit with the goal of eradicating child transition, worldwide. We will put a stop to this child abuse, everywhere, but we can’t do it without help. This new 501(c)(3) will enable us to greatly increase the awareness which is needed.”

The new group is called We Speak Truth. It aims to protect children from transgender ideology while also fighting for free speech and parental rights.

Elston explained his reason for launching We Speak Truth and the scope he hopes to see for the non-profit’s work. “All political gains are downstream from awareness. The U.S. will remain a huge focus, but gender ideology is pushed everywhere, and must be fought everywhere. We will work to stop this madness throughout Europe, the Anglosphere, and globally,” he declared.

He added, “Donations are tax-deductible for Americans, but anyone can donate.” Elston himself is from Canada, where the government is rabidly woke and committed to pushing the transgender “treatments” that cause lasting harm to young people while not being able to alter anyone’s biological sex. Canadian minors are able to take the “treatments” that damage their bodies in an effort to pretend boys can become girls and vice versa.

Elston said, “It’s David vs Goliath so we will be leveraging all of our connections, collaborating with our global network of friends, and other amazing non-profits who share the goal of protecting our kids.” He insisted, “There is no such thing as a transgender child. They’re called girls and boys and they’re beautiful just as they are! No drugs or scalpels needed!”

Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. Cross-sex hormones can cause young people to suffer grave mental and physical side effects, including infertility and suicidal ideation. And since research shows a majority of young people with gender dysphoria grow out of it, rushing them into supposed “treatments” that permanently change their bodies is unforgivable.

Here’s hoping Elston and others like him have great success in convincing both citizens and governments around the world to reject the insanity of mutilating and stunting young people’s bodies in pursuit of the impossible goal of “gender transition.”

