Biden's Former Socialist-Praising FTC Head Billed Taxpayers for Luxury Travel

Lina Khan, former head of the Federal Trade Commission under the Biden administration and one of its most radical left-wing members, is taking heat for billing taxpayers for a luxury car service to tour the U.S. the night before the presidential election, according to an inspector general’s probe.

The FTC's inspector general carried out a "Charge Card Act review," and discovered "unusually high expenses for travel" that included a staggering $19,000 booking for a private car service. The service was used to take 16 trips to other cities. Khan also racked up charges for using the same car service to jet around the nation's capital.

Khan utilized the service for the sake of "ease of transportation," though she didn't address looking for a "less expensive alternative." The former Biden administration official, who was a super fan of socialism, took a trip to Denver, which cost taxpayers $1,128 for a private chauffeur service. The report revealed she could have rented a care for $407.

Clearly, this is a blatant display of disregard for hardworking American people who have huge chunks of money removed from their checks, money that could be used to provide for their families and stimulate the economy but is instead essentially flushed down the toilet by government officials. This kind of waste is what has made the Department of Government Efficiency necessary.

What's more, some of the expenses Khan charged to taxpayers may have occurred in November 2024, when she was accused of using her position in the administration to campaign for fellow Democrats ahead of the election.

According to The Daily Wire:

On October 2, 2024, Punchbowl News said Khan was “zig-zagging” the country to appear with Democrat politicians, where “Khan’s events with lawmakers have nominal policy themes…but the timing so near the election is hard to ignore.” That included an event in Chicago with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and in Wisconsin with Rep. Mark Pocan. The car service fees highlighted by the inspector general include October 2 travel in Chicago at $1,021, and October 3 travel in Madison, Wisconsin, for $2,215.

All of this serves to expose Khan as a massive hypocrite, as she has consistently slammed the greed of big corporations and the CEOs who run them. She's also been pushing hard for the election of socialist Democratic Party candidate Zohran Mamdani, who is running for mayor of New York City.

Even before the discovery of the luxury car service, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) slammed Khan for the obviously politically motivated trips, accusing the former FTC head of bending the rules. In October 2024, Jordan wrote, “Federal law and FTC ethics rules prohibit you from participating in political events, and from using appropriated funds for any political activity…. This concern is particularly significant given your history of ignoring agency ethics advice concerning the appearance of partiality, including ignoring the advice of the agency’s Designated Agency Ethics Official.”

Khan, who no longer works in the federal government, is now part of the faculty of Columbia University, helping to create a whole new generation of corrupt, radical leftists poised and ready to take her place.

