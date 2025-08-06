BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Army’s Fort Stewart

Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army base in Georgia, is under lockdown after a shooter caused five casualties on Wednesday.

Considering that our military bases are supposed to be among the most secure locations in America, a mass shooting on an Army base is a very serious event indeed. WTOC reported that four people had been taken to the hospital and a suspect had been identified. The fort later said that five soldiers had been shot, but authorities have not yet released details about the identities of the shooter or the victims. It is not clear if any people were fatally wounded.

Advertisement

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Facebook account shared the following a little before 1 p.m. EST: “5 Soldiers shot in active shooter incident.[…] Five Soldiers were shot today in an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. All Soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment. There is no active threat to the community.”

The fort added, “Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m. 2nd ABCT complex is still locked down. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to treat the wounded Soldiers at 11:09 a.m. The incident remains under investigation and no additional information will be released until the investigation is complete.”

The fort had stated the following as of a little before noon EST: “Fort Stewart is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at the time. Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing.”

Advertisement

The Commander has issued a Lock Down in the 2ABCT area in place order for Fort Stewart including Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Lockdown immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Report accountability to your leadership. Monitor media outlets for more. pic.twitter.com/xyV29kL5Y3 — 3rd Infantry Division (@3rd_Infantry) August 6, 2025





Earlier today, the fort’s account shared the lockdown order: “The Commander has issued a Lock Down in the 2ABCT area in place order for Fort Stewart including Wright and Evans Army Airfield.”

Read Also: DOGE Employee Brutally Beaten, Trump Threatens to Federalize D.C.

The four who were rushed to the hospital were reportedly in critical condition, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement about the shooting on X, saying, “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Advertisement

FBI Atlanta also posted on X to note that it is already working with the Army Criminal Investigation Division in connection with the shooting.





The shooting comes a week after an unidentified civilian driver was shot and killed while rushing the front gate and crashing into the barriers of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight breaking news. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.