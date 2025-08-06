Hamas Official Praises Slain Iranian Commander for Role in Attacking Israelis

A Hamas official wrote a highly laudatory eulogy for one of the Iranian military leaders eliminated by Israel, declaring that the Iranian had played a key role in fighting Israel and supporting the current conflict that began with the October 7 massacre.

Advertisement

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported on August 6 that, in honor of Saeed Izadi (or Hajj Ramadan), commander of the Palestine Corps in the Qods Force of Iran's terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the pro-Hizbullah Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar published praise for Izadi and his extensive contribution to the “jihad in Palestine.” Izadi was killed by Israeli forces in June, but, unfortunately, many of the jihadis he helped are still running Iran, threatening genocide against Israel, and controlling the Gaza Strip. Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas's political bureau in the Gaza Strip, contributed his enthusiastic eulogy to Al-Akhbar.

Al-Hayya affirmed the Iranian jihadi’s Oct. 7 support: “From the day the Al-Aqsa Flood [i.e., Hamas's October 7, 2023 terror attack] began, we were in constant contact [with him], in Lebanon or Iran, and we felt his strong desire to assist the resistance by every means and method and to ensure the success of the Flood and the fulfillment of its objectives.” The worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust was committed with the full support of the Iranian regime. That’s why Ayatollah Khamenei was so gleeful as it unfolded.

Like the radical leftists in the West, Izadi was committed to creating a nation of Palestine (which has never existed in history) “from the river to the sea.” Unlike the useful idiots of the West, he knew perfectly well that meant from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, or rather, that it involved the genocide of Israelis and the complete destruction of the nation of Israel.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead

Hamas’s Al-Hayya mourned, “When Hajj Ramadan [Saeed Izadi] was martyred [i.e., killed], Palestine, Jerusalem and the resistance lost a trustworthy and dedicated supporter, and a loyal companion on the path, like no other. He wholeheartedly believed in the liberation of all of Palestine, from the river to the sea, and was convinced that resistance in all its forms – military, political, media, social and cultural – was the only way to achieve this goal, no matter how great and how costly the sacrifices.” Emphasizing the goal of taking over Jerusalem, Al-Hayya added, “He believed this to be the only way to defeat the Zionist enemy, attain victory and liberate the land and the holy sites.”

The Hamas official frankly boasted about Izadi’s longtime collaboration with Palestinian terrorists. “Hajj Ramadan joined [our] journey of jihad and resistance more than 33 years ago, in 1992, in [the Lebanese village of] Marj Al-Zuhour, after the Zionist enemy exiled the leaders of the resistance from Palestine [to Lebanon],” Al-Hayya wrote. “[Izadi] stayed there with his brothers, the leaders [of Hamas and the PIJ], throughout the period of exile, visited them often, helped them as much as he could, and studied the [Palestinian] issue [and the matters of] resistance and liberation with them, until they all returned to Palestine.” By which he appears to mean the land that Israel generously gave to the Arabs who deceptively call themselves Palestinians.

Advertisement

Al-Hayya raved about Izadi’s aid to terrorists both assassinated and still living:

The leaders and jihad fighters of the Palestinian resistance regard Hajj Ramadan as one of their own and testify to his merit, [as manifested] in his diligent and continuous efforts to strengthen the resistance's capabilities in all areas: in training and in the development of diverse human and technical capacities, including the capabilities and means provided by the Islamic Republic [of Iran]. This is what enabled the resistance forces – and especially [Hamas's military wing], the Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, and [the PIJ's military wing], the Al-Quds Brigades – to successfully advance through many significant stages in the development of their [military] capabilities… [U]nder the leadership of the honorable [Supreme] Leader [of Iran], Ali Khamenei. Throughout these years, the martyr Hajj Ramadan served as a liaison and a solid bridge between Iran and Palestine and its resistance, and was a pillar of the Islamic Republic of Iran's strategy in aiding and supporting the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their land and their holy sites… He was in close contact and direct consultation with the commanders of [Hamas's] Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades… He consistently made sure to arrange periodic and regular meetings between the [Hamas] movement's leaders and all the leaders of the Islamic Republic [of Iran].

Advertisement

Let us just pause to ponder the significance of this. Khamenei, thanks to Donald Trump’s intervention, survived the Israeli blitz and is still very much alive and in charge of Iran. The biggest terror-sponsoring regime in the world — Iran’s — has been involved as powerful backer and supporter of Hamas and other Palestinians for decades, and it continues to provide this support. This is an ongoing threat. And don’t forget that the Iranian regime says “death to America” (one of its main slogans), so this is a problem that very much involves us.

Al-Hayya, meanwhile, declared that Izadi had done so much for the Jihad against Israel that he should be considered a “Palestinian martyr,” which is the title they give to terrorists killed while fighting Israel. “We can say rightly and without exaggeration that we considered him to be the representative of Palestine and the resistance in Iran, so much so that he merits [the title of] Palestinian martyr,” the Hamas official ranted. “The death of Hajj Ramadan is a great loss for us in the Hamas movement, for the [other Palestinian] resistance factions, and for the support of the jihad for the sake of Allah in Palestine.”

But Hamas is not deterred. Al-Hayya is as committed to the murder of non-Muslims, which is commanded in Islamic sacred texts, as ever. His ominous ending vow was: “We underscore that the blood of the martyrs will fuel [our] commitment and renew [our] enthusiasm. We reiterate our pledge to Allah, the Mighty and Exalted, to follow in their footsteps until the great victory is achieved.”

Advertisement

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to expose Islamic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.