Dem Message of the Day: GERRYMANDER HARDER

The word has gone out to Democrat officeholders and media mavens everywhere: "Gerrymander harder."

No, harder than that!

The Dems' most comically desperate moment this week came courtesy of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey who strongly implied yesterday that she'd continued gerrymandering her state's congressional districts until the GOP holds fewer than the zero seats they hold now.

Advertisement

"Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, and Ken Paxton have left us with no choice," but to redraw her state's congressional map she said. "That's the reality."

What color is the sky in your reality, Gov. Healey?

As you must know by now, Texas plans to indulge in a little mid-cycle redistricting to better reflect demographic changes wrought by the state's rapid growth. Abbott argues that waiting ten years is too long in a state gaining more than half a million domestic migrants annually since 2020.

But redistricting is still no good, say Democrats, because shut up.

As you must also know by now, Democrat state legislators took refuge in Illinois to deny the Texas House a quorum and thwart Abbott's redistricting, among other vital issues up for discussion during the special session. The irony runs wider than Gov. JB Pritzker's waistband, since Democrat-dominated Illinois is one of the most thoroughly gerrymandered states in the union.

The other big blue states are almost as tapped out.

California's 52 congressional seats include just nine Republicans. Getting that number down much further is hardly impossible, but it is unlikely before the next election. Mid-census redistricting is explicitly forbidden by the state constitution, but that’s just a pesky detail the state Supreme Court might be willing to overlook in service to The Cause.

Advertisement

New York Democrats already hold 19 of the state’s 26 seats, despite making up just 48% of registered voters. More radical gerrymandering might eliminate two or three of those, but the second-largest blue state is already nearly at the top end of D-safe districts.

The point is this: Blue states are virtually maxed out, and if Red states like Texas and Florida start gerrymandering as effectively as the Dems' already do, it could remake Congress.

Political analyst Samuel Armes breaks it down the rest of the way:

The real reason Democrats are afraid of gerrymandering. This breakdown ends the Democrat Party



“This is why Democrats are so scared of gerrymandering. Because every blue state is already gerrymandered to the maximum possible extent. None of these states have a Republican… pic.twitter.com/nCIevy5RWF — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 6, 2025

Too long, didn't watch? Here you go: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Connecticut have zero GOP representation.

Maryland, Oregon, and Maine have just one Republican congresscritter apiece.

Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Virginia, and New Jersey have between two and five, despite many deep red areas outside the blue urban centers.

Advertisement

On the flip side, Armes said, "If every Republican state starts gerrymandering, it adds up very quickly... Texas and Florida alone could add 10 plus seats. But when you factor in Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, and other smaller red states, Republicans could gain over 15 seats in the House."

That's gerrymandering in action, folks, and there's no reason red states in the South and the interior of the country shouldn't get a piece of it.

So give the Democrats credit for gerrymandering just about as hard as anybody ever could. And give Republicans encouragement to do the same in the states they control.

Recommended: Thanks for the Bad Advice, Joe Scarborough!

PJ Media VIP members get exclusive access to in-depth columns, behind-the-scenes podcasts, and live video chats you won’t find anywhere else. Join a community that values facts, free speech, and fearless reporting.

Right now, you can save 60% with promo code FIGHT.