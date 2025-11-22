ICE Arrests 3500 Criminal Illegals in Houston

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials continue to do incredible work despite constant harassment and violence, with the latest numbers out of Houston illustrating the impressive efforts of federal officers.

Murderers, pedophiles, and gang members are among the more than 3,500 criminal illegal aliens whom ICE arrested in Houston during the six weeks of the Democrat-induced Schumer Shutdown. This is particularly impressive because ICE wasn’t getting paid during this month and a half, as they got thousands of dangerous foreign criminals off our streets.

“ICE officers are facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats, but they refuse to bend the knee to threats of violence and lies from sanctuary activists and the mainstream media,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem we have the most secure border in American history and the days of illegal aliens breaking America’s laws with impunity are OVER.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the data about Houston ICE arrests in a Nov. 20 press release:

This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 3,593 criminal illegal aliens in Houston, Texas alone during the six weeks of the Democrats' shutdown, including pedophiles, gang members, and murderers.

Again, this is just for the period of the federal government shutdown, meaning the number of arrests is actually even higher. The sheer number of criminals whom previous Democrat administrations allowed into our country is mind-blowing.

DHS provided the names and crimes of a handful of the 3,500 illegal alien criminals. They include Leo Michel Acosta Sanchez, who has an Interpol Red Notice in Mexico for aggravated intentional homicide, and twice-deported Mexican illegal Angel Gabriel Ramirez-Robles, previously convicted of sexual assault of a child.

Cambodian illegal Noi Ly has a whole laundry list of crimes: kidnapping, burglary, carrying a prohibited weapon, and theft. As for twice-deported Mexican illegal Filomin Palacios Godino, he is guilty of sexual indecency with a child and driving while intoxicated. Fellow twice-deported Mexican illegal Juan Antonio Hernandez-Sanchez has convictions for sexual assault, battery, and two counts of illegal entry.

Others on DHS’s list are:

Ramiro Ricardo Maldonado-Trevino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and known MS-13 gang member, convicted of alien smuggling, who illegally entered the United States SIX TIMES…. Jose Luis Martinez Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of child under 14… Oscar Adrian Lucas-Paxtor, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sexual assault of a child 14-17… Jonathan Eduardo Rangel-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and previously removed, convicted for online solicitation of a minor.

This is the kind of human scum whom Democrat activists and politicians are protecting.

